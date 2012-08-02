“Basketball Wives” breakout star Evelyn Lozada is preparing the reality television realm for her extravagant wedding with NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.
MUST READ: Congratulations! Evelyn Lozada Marries Chad Ochocinco
The duo swapped nuptials July 5th, in a private ceremony.
The show, which airs on Sept. 3rd at 9:30, will focus on their preparation for the big day with wedding planner Diann Valentine.
Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:
RELATED STORIES: FABULOUS: Evelyn Posts After-Wedding Pool Party Photo
RELATED STORIES: Is Evelyn Lozada’s Wedding Dress Age Inappropriate?
“Ev & Ocho” Release Wedding Show Promo Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com