“Basketball Wives” breakout star Evelyn Lozada is preparing the reality television realm for her extravagant wedding with NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

The duo swapped nuptials July 5th, in a private ceremony.

The show, which airs on Sept. 3rd at 9:30, will focus on their preparation for the big day with wedding planner Diann Valentine.

“Ev & Ocho” Release Wedding Show Promo Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

