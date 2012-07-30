Chris Bosh may have started a new life with a new woman and welcomed a baby boy into the world, but it is evident that he isn’t helping his first baby mother as much as he could!

Chris Bosh’s baby’s mother, Alison Mathis, filed for food stamps after being laid off from her secretary job at a construction company, recently. Mathis’s home may also go into foreclosure because the child support Bosh is paying doesn’t cover her mortgage.

Bosh recently filed residency in Texas where Alison would receive one percent less of child support than she would if Bosh were a Florida resident. Bosh now pays Alison $2,700. $300 less than she’d be paid if he were a Florida resident!

Did Chris Bosh File For Residency In Texas To Stiff His Baby’s Mother? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com