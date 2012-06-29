“I’m Currently Transitioning & Have No Idea What My Hair Type Is?”

HelloBeautiful!

You emailed us and as promised, we answered. Check out this week’s Strand Therapy Q&A. Keep the questions coming. Be sure to send them to strandtherapy@gmail.com. We love this stuff!

I’m currently transitioning and completely out of my element…I have no idea what my hair type is and no idea what products to use. I have been transitioning now for 7 months so I have relaxed hair, scab hair and natural hair on my head. I realize that I haven’t given you much to go on but any information you can provide would be soooo appreciated.

– Courtney

Hey Courtney!

Most naturalistas have experienced what you’re going through…including me. There is light at the end of the tunnel. You also have a few style options that can help ease your frustration.

Wear textured styles to blend your natural and relaxed hair. By textured styles, I’m referring to braid or twist outs, individual twists, bantu knots, etc. Braid and twists outs can be achieved by braiding or twisting your hair in individual plaits. You can also braid or twist your hair to the scalp like cornrows. Then roll your ends with a roller or rod so they’re not straight. Now there are lots of other textured styles. Go online and check out the beautiful world of natural hair! There’re styles for the fiercest or modest naturalista. I love the facebook pages for curlBox, KinkyCurlyCoilyMe, and Naturally Beautiful Hair. They have tons of styles for natural hair! Get a protective style while your relaxer grows out. Styles like box braids or even sew-ins help give your hair a break. They also prevent tension and over manipulation of hair which can lead to breakage. Have you considered the “big chop”? I know…but it’s always an option. Do you ever thermally straighten your hair? If so, be mindful of the amount of heat applied to your strands and the temperature.

I hope this helps. And feel free to write back to tell me if your hair is mostly relaxed or natural. Or, let me know if your curl pattern is coily, curly, or wavy. The more info, the better my prescription will be.

Cyn

————————————

I’m 62 years old female and been getting perms forever. I can’t wear my hair natural because of the texture and going through menopause I sweat a lot. I do have a problem with dry itchy scalp. I’ve been to a few salons and no one can help me. I can oil my night at night and by morning or mid- day it’s dry with scabs. Do you have any solutions? I don’t care much for braids, weaves or wigs.

– Phyllis

Hello Phyllis!

We normally start with the inner you to address the outer you. So first, are you on any medications? If so, it’s important to realize that certain medications may cause dryness and flaking. Are you drinking plenty of water, eating FRESH fruits and veggies daily? Are you eating baked, broiled, and steamed? Are you monitoring your stress level? Your answers should be, yes! If so, then let’s look at some potential external culprits. Are you sleeping on silk or satin pillowcases, scarves, or bonnets? How frequent are you receiving relaxers? Do you have color in your hair? How often are you applying heat? Sorry for sooooo many questions, but again, these factors can greatly impact the health of your hair. We also know menopause is causing the sweating, and sweating is causing the dryness. Therefore, nature may just have to take its course. However, there are some excellent products you can use to help increase the moisture level in your hair.

Design Essentials® Moisture Retention Conditioning Shampoo

Design Essentials® Stimulations Super Moisturizing Conditioner

Design Essentials® Hydrate Leave-In Hydrating Conditioner

Design Essentials® Herbal Complex 4 Hair & Scalp Treatment

Visit www.designessentials.com for more information on these products.

Best of luck!

Cyn

P.S. By the way, anyone can be natural. All you need is patience and love for your natural texture.

——————————–

I’m 10 weeks post I want to go natural each week that goes by I become more afraid of what to do. I know it’s the best thing to do but in between salon appointments I don’t know what to do with my hair please Help….

– Jay

Hi Jay,

I know you’re looking for answers, but you have to figure out what you want. The decision is completely up to you…and sometimes that can be scary. I think you have to ask yourself a few questions. Are you happy with your hair? Is it healthy? Do you like your style or hair color? Has your stylist taken great care of your hair? If you answered “yes”, then ask yourself why do you want to go natural? Is your desire out of pure interest? Are you looking to try something new? Tell me more…

Cyn

——————————————

I have not had a relaxer for at least three years. Someone told me there was a product from Design Essentials that I could try. I want to every now and then flat iron my hair. I have not found a hair product that I can use to give it a good pressed look without the frizz. Do you know of anything I could use?

-Marsha

Marsha, you’re in luck!

Design Essentials® just introduced Strengthening Therapy System. It’s a fantastic system of products that reduce frizz, swelling, and increase the manageability and strength of hair. You’ll love it! Based on your needs, I’d suggest the Transitioning Mousse. It will leave your hair so incredibly silky and shiny! Plus, it lasts up to 12 weeks, and you can go back and forth between curly and straight. Only now, your curly will be frizz-free and more defined, and your straight will be silkier. For more details on Strengthening Therapy System Transitioning Mousse, click here: http://www.designessentials.com/styling-systems/strengthening-therapy-systems/transitioning-mousse

You can also learn about the entire Strengthening Therapy System at www.designessentials.com.

Cyn

