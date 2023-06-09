Zion Williamson Exposed By Another Woman After Pregnancy News, Twitter Still Not Tired Of Roasting Him

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Porn star Moriah Mills called out the New Orleans Pelican star over the past two days, and now another woman named Yamile Taylor also has a bone to pick. Like Mills, the news of Williamson having a child on the way caught her by surprise, and she took to her Instagram Stories to air out her grievances.

Taylor vented about not getting luxury cars and expensive watches from Williamson, suggesting it was because she wouldn’t let him film their sexual encounters.

“And this aint nothing to do wit clout i GET MY OWN MONEY IN REAL LIFE AND NEVER BEEN A PROSTI OR SOLD MY BODY U OUTSIDEEEE BUYING HOES CULLINANSSSSS WHO DIDNT HAVE 100k to THEY NAMEEEE WHEN U MET THEM … whyyy I didn’t get My BENTAYGA AND MY RICHARD MILLIE LAST SUMMER???? because i DONT LET U RECORDDDDD MEEE ??? I NEVER GAVE U A 3 SOME,” she wrote.

She even calls him a sex addict, clarifies that she has no issue with Mills and even jokes about living together despite no longer wanting a relationship with the 22-year-old star.

“Someone tell my good sis,” she continued. “Moriahhhh if he move u To NOLA I’II MOVE IN WITCHU !!! I’m just a aspiring microblading artist ion even want him to touch me No more Imfaooooo i cant live wit the other bum tho babygirl is [beneath] me [beneath] me.”

Taylor even provided evidence of her relationship with Williamson by posting a photo of him sleeping beside her, with her giant back tattoo that reads “Mount Zion” in clear sight.

It’s been three days, and Twitter is still ruthlessly roasting Williamson as women continue to come forward. See the reactions below.

