Yung Miami, Cardi B, And Monica Have This Valentino Jumpsuit In Common

Yung Miami, Cardi B, and Monica have all been spotted in this fly Valentino Iconographe jersey jumpsuit and each lady looked stunning while rocking the sensual ensemble. Celebrities are not often seen in the same looks , but when they are – each gives the garb a unique style vibe, thus individualizing the outfit.

Jumpsuits are in these days, and they are in heavy rotation with the stars, and rightfully so. Jumpsuits are easy to style because they require no mixing and matching. You can throw on the look, pair it with eye-catching shoes and accessories, and call it a day. Yung Miami recently stepped out in her jumpsuit while enjoying a night on the town. Monica donned hers while posing effortlessly on Instagram, and Cardi B turned heads with her Valentino look during Paris Fashion Week.

Yung Miami chose a black Valentino jumpsuit while Monica and Cardi B opted for brown. Jump in below to see how each artist served in their Valentino jumpsuit.

