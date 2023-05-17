Young Black Actors To Watch In 2023

Black Hollywood has been flooded with incredible actors over the last year, and there are a number of young melanated stars that are making their names known on TV and the big screen. From sci-fi and animation to drama and romance, these rising Hollywood titans are dominating the TV and film industry with their diverse roles and incredible talent.
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin rose to prominence on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things as Lucas Sinclair. Since then, the multi-talented star has been boasting his powerful acting chops in TV shows and films like BET’s The New Edition Story and the animated feature Warriors.
McLaughlin, 21, broke into the industry on Broadway starring as Young Simba in the theatric rendition of the iconic Disney film. He went on to shine in movies such as High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.
The young actor embodies Black excellence down to a tee. BET noted that the rising star is classically trained in ballet, tap and jazz. He’s also the recipient of a BET and NACCP Image award.
Skylan Brooks
Skylan Brooks, the young star who rose to fame in the 2013 breakthrough film The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, is making his mark in the Hollywood industry.
You may remember the standout from the intense boxing drama South Paw where he starred opposite of Jake Gyllenhall. Brooks also captivated audiences at “Ra-Ra” in the Netflix smash The Get Down.
Now, the 24-year-old celeb is loading up his acting credits with unique characters that are sure to land him praise from the academy.
In 2022, Brooks sent fans reeling in Archenemy where he starred as Hamster, the sidekick of Max Fist in the dark superhero flick. The actor will also appear in the directorial debut of Aml Ameen’s A Night Worth Living. The forthcoming film centers on Brooks as a high school romance blogger who uses social media to anonymously end a relationship between his childhood bae and her cheating influencer boyfriend, with the hope of becoming her new romance.
Here are some more Black actors that are blowing up in Hollywood.
Chosen Jacobs
Chosen Jacobs is making some buzz at the box office. The star catapulted into Hollywood stardom after he appeared in as Mike Hanlon in the hit Stephen King Film, IT Chapter One and IT Chapter Two.
His portrayal of the determined and resilient character showcased his ability to delve into complex emotions, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Jacobs’ natural talent and dedication to his craft have garnered him praise, and he continues to expand his repertoire with diverse roles that highlight his versatility.
The star, who began his career in music and theatre, has wowed fans on shows such as Hawaii Five-O and God Friended Me. Jacob also shined in Disney’s Sneakerella as El, a sneaker designer from Queens who falls in love with a daughter of a sneaker mogul played by Lexi Underwood.
Shameik Moore
Shameik Moore began his career in the entertainment industry as a dancer and singer, showcasing his talent and passion for the performing arts. However, it was his breakout role as Malcolm in the 2015 coming-of-age film Dope that propelled him into the spotlight.
Moore’s portrayal of the intelligent, geeky high school student earned critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to embody complex characters with authenticity and depth. He further demonstrated his versatility by lending his voice to the character of Miles Morales in the animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Moore’s incredible range and undeniable charisma make him a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
John Boyega
John Boyega burst onto the scene with his breakthrough role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. His portrayal of the conflicted Stormtrooper-turned-hero resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.
Boyega’s charismatic presence, combined with his undeniable talent, propelled him into the international spotlight. Beyond his acting skills, Boyega has used his platform to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the industry, amplifying underrepresented voices and championing change. With a string of successful projects under his belt and an unwavering commitment to his craft, Boyega, 31, continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his performances.
The Britsh actor recently starred as King Ghezo opposite Viola Davis in the box office hit The Woman King.
Jacob Latimore
Jacob Latimore’s journey to stardom began as a young singer, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and impressive dance moves. His transition to acting came naturally, and he quickly made a name for himself with his on-screen presence and undeniable talent.
In 2016, Latimore delivered a compelling performance in the indie drama Sleight, where he portrayed a street magician with a dark past. His ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters garnered praise from movie critics, further establishing him as a rising star.
With roles in The Chi, Gully, and the 2023 reprise of the iconic ’90s film House Party, Latimore shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. His continued success in both music and acting is a testament to his versatility and unwavering commitment to his craft.
JD McCrary
JD McCrary’s talent extends beyond acting. He is also an accomplished singer who has impressed audiences with his powerful vocals. At a young age, McCrary landed the coveted role of Young Simba in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King.
His rendition of iconic songs like “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” showcased his incredible range and stage presence, earning him widespread praise. McCrary’s acting prowess and natural charm have wowed fans, cementing his status as a rising star. With a promising career ahead, he continues to showcase his talents on both the big and small screens.
We can’t wait to see where the 15-year-old showcases his incredible talents next.