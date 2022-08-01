105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Who really is Kate Miller? The Instagram account with the handle “@katemiller_7” is spilling all the tea about Nicki Minaj via IG stories.

The account is alleged to be Nicki’s former assistant. Kate, if that’s her real name claimed she was fired related to fraud with Nicki’s bank accounts “with absolutely no proof.”

The account continued with claims of Nicki owing the IRS $173 million since 2016, renting homes and questioning BIA on what happened in the mansion and even exposing Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty alleged pervert behavior with other women.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Kate leaked the expected release date for Nicki’s album, Pink Restoration possibly dropping August 23.

The claims surrounding Nicki get worse. In the song ‘Only’ with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Drake and Chris Brown, Nicki says “I never f*ck Wayne, I never f*cked Drake”, the account says that was a lie. Also in the post shared on stories, Kate claimed she smashed Chris Brown and Lil Uzi.

It doesn’t stop there.

Doja Cat name gets thrown in the mix, related to her single ‘Woman’, Nicki “likes” JT, not sure about Yung Miami and we already knew Cardi B and her had beef. And the Carters, Jay-Z and Beyonce don’t associate themselves with Nicki Minaj and her husband, who is a convicted sex offender.

It goes on and on. But the internet is not just one to believe anyone. They did some research.

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 102.5 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Kate Miller” isn’t actually Kate Miller. In fact, the picture used in the profile picture belongs to Megan Feldman Bettencourt, which appears on the LinkedIn profile.

So whether or not Kate is actually real, the question remains if the information being shared is factual.

The claims the former mystery assistant shared:

Who is Kate Miller? Former assistant tells all Nicki Minaj’s dirty secrets was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com