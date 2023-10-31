Diddy revealed the extended trailer for his upcoming film Off The Grid on his Instagram page Monday. The clip features model and actress Eva Apio. The film, a companion piece to his fifth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, follows Diddy and Apio on an extravagant adventure. Together, they appear to explore the depths of love, intensity, and spontaneity, with a little bit of danger thrown in for good measure. As they embark on their journey, they warn each other not to fall in love.
The comment section blew up with comparisons between Apio and the classic beauty Diddy’s former partner, the late Kim Porter.
Apio is no stranger to the spotlight. The international model has been quietly excelling at the top of the fashion and music worlds for years. Her career started when she was just a child. Diddy praised her professionalism.
“Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” he said about her in a press release, according to Billboard.
Find out more about Diddy’s newest leading lady, Eva Apio, below.
Who Is Diddy’s New Leading Lady Eva Apio? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Who Is Eva Apio?
Apio is a revered model featured on the covers of Marie Claire, Hello!, L’Officiel, and Wonderland. She has also appeared in Bazaar and booked major campaigns with Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola, Off-White, and Fendi. Her modeling journey began when she was just six years old.
2. Beauty Is Her Bloodline
The model is a stunner, and her beauty is part of a consistent legacy. According to her official Premier Model Management bio, Apio is the daughter of Eva Mbabazi, a former Miss Uganda.
3. She Is Only 5'7
Models of Apio’s stature are usually taller, but she has contributed to the breaking of the traditional mold by booking big jobs at only 5’7.
4. Giving Back Is One Of Her Priorities
Like her fellow models, Chanel Iman and Flaviana Matata Apio are deeply interested in philanthropy. Apio founded a foundation focused on addressing the needs of Ugandan youth and emphasizing a holistic approach to wellness through sports in 2020.
5. Apio Is Also A DJ
She turns up in front of the camera and behind the booth. She loves music and has been featured on the Basement Mix Series.