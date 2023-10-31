105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy revealed the extended trailer for his upcoming film

Off The Grid

on his Instagram page Monday. The clip features model and actress Eva Apio. The film, a companion piece to his fifth studio album,

The Love Album: Off the Grid

, follows Diddy and Apio on an extravagant adventure. Together, they appear to explore the depths of love, intensity, and spontaneity, with a little bit of danger thrown in for good measure. As they embark on their journey, they warn each other not to fall in love.

The comment section blew up with comparisons between Apio and the classic beauty Diddy’s former partner, the late Kim Porter.

Apio is no stranger to the spotlight. The international model has been quietly excelling at the top of the fashion and music worlds for years. Her career started when she was just a child. Diddy praised her professionalism.

“Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” he said about her in a press release, according to Billboard.

Find out more about Diddy’s newest leading lady, Eva Apio, below.

Who Is Diddy's New Leading Lady Eva Apio?