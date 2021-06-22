The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce’ Can’t Sing [VIDEO]

The BeyHive is busy this morning with attacking Trick Daddy when a recent clip surfaced of the rapper dragging Beyonce’. It is unclear what the initial conversation was about but the clip allegedly surfaced from a Clubhouse room where the Miami rapper can be heard saying that Beyonce’ can’t sing or write.
“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others in the room also agreed and he moved on to critique her husband Jay-Z.
“I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”
Hear the clip below.
HotNewHipHop reports that Trick added that “New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.” Of course, these comments woke up Beyonce’s super dedicated fan base and they’re slandering the rapper on social media.
Check out these reactions to Trick Daddy’s comments about the Queen below.
