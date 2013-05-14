What Do You Think About Dwayne Wade New Fashion Trend Capri Pants [Video]

Following a first half between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls that was short on talking points, Dwyane Wade’s short pants got plenty of attention during TNT’s halftime show on Monday night.

Kenny Smith broke down the footage (from the polka dots to the guy carrying Wade’s bag) and Charles Barkley asserted that “the Miami Heat are officially the worst-dressed team in the NBA, man.” Wade seemed to have a smirk on his face as he entered the visitors’ locker room at the United Center, suggesting he just might be enjoying the attention his wardrobe choices have been garnering.

What do you think? Did he find this waiting for him in Chicago? Or was this a personal choice for what may be his final game of the season in his hometown? Regardless, the go-to joke on Twitter regarding Wade’s latest fashion choice was that he swiped these pants from 5′ 9″ Nate Robinson.