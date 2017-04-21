CLOSE
We Miss You Prince! Celebration of Prince’s Life!

Posted April 21, 2017

A year ago today, Prince Rogers Nelson passed away at the age of 57 years old. We celebrate his life in pictures as his legacy lives on in his music.

 

1.

Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL 'HitnRun' Tour - Toronto Source:Getty

14377424215852

2.

2015 American Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

146125787872431

3.

The Artist on Tour 1997, Mountain View Calif. Source:Getty

14612587012356

4.

FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE Source:Getty

147741153298091

5.

2007 NCLR ALMA Awards - Show Source:Getty

14613417222573

6.

HUNGARY-ISLAND FESTIVAL Source:Getty

14774116252974

7.

Prince Live On Stage Source:Getty

14927728365549

8.

Prince At The Palladium Source:Getty

14927165131344

9.

Prince Source:Getty

14927065848216

10.

Prince File Photos By Kevin Mazur Source:Getty

14927064338593

11.

FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE Source:Getty

14774115329809

12.

Prince At The Palace Source:Getty

14770859887199

13.

Photo of PRINCE Source:Getty

14703145915443

Photos
