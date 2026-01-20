Ways to Prepare for The Winter Freeze

22 Ways to Prepare for Next Week's Winter Freeze
1. Raise your windshield wipers
If it’s raining sleeting, or snowing you’re going to need your car’s windshield wipers. If you’re going to be away from your vehicle for awhile during rainy or snowy conditions, raise your wipers so they don’t freeze to the windshield, especially overnight.
2. Prepare ahead for travel
If the roads ice up, it’s best to stay home. If travel is essential, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go as safely as possible. Plan ahead!
3. Keep your gas tank filled
Cold temperatures can freeze gas in some circumstances. It’s best to keep your gas tank to at least half to avoid becoming stranded.
4. Leave warm clothes in your vehicle
Always be prepared, especially for the unknown. Your vehicle could break down, or you could end up in a crash: You’ll want to keep warm. Leave warm clothing in your vehicle so you’re prepared if exposure to the elements is a possibility.
5. Invest in an ice scraper for your vehicle
It will save you a ton more time than using your defrosters. They’re easy to store in cars and you can find them online and possibly some select stores in the area. Many come with brushes on the other end.
6. Know what NOT to do
Do not pour hot or boiling water on your windshield. Just buy the ice scraper.
7. Drive safely
The roads and highways can be very icy, so it’s important to drive slow, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and be aware of the changing road conditions. Remember, many drivers in the Houston area aren’t typically experienced with icy road conditions. Defensive driving can save your life, or at the very least save you an expensive trip to an auto body shop.
8. Keep jumper cables in your vehicle
Some vehicles may not do too well starting in the cold. Best to have a pair of jumper cables handy for yourself or someone in need.
9. Keep warm clothes on hand
Dress warm if you’re going out, and have warm clothes on hand if you’re staying in. If your heating or power goes out, you’ll want to bundle up indoors. If you need warm clothing, it’s best to buy it before you need it.
10. Wear footwear with traction
Wear footwear with traction to avoid slips and falls. A good pair of winter boots are always good to have, as they come with warm insulation and tread that’s ready for ice.
11. Have an emergency home kit ready
Freezes have been known to cause power outages. It’s important to have some sort of emergency kit ready if needed. Flashlights and lanterns are great to have, as they’ll save your phone battery by using them as an alternative for lighting.
12. Keep a power bank handy
If the power goes out, it’s essential to keep your phone and other important devices charged.
13. Get groceries ahead of time
During a freeze it’s best to stay off the roads. If you’re needing to run errands, it’s best to do it early.
14. Bring pets inside
Bring your pets indoors, and limit the amount of time they’re outside. If you’re cold, they’re cold.
15. Cover your plants
A good way to protect your outdoor plants that aren’t used to cold climates is to cover them. Tarps and even some sheets may save your plants from dying.
16. Keep your heating on
When you’re home and especially if you’ll be away, keep your heating on. It’s important to heat your home for your safety and to keep water pipes from freezing. Keep that thermostat to a MINIMUM of 55ºF if you’ll be away.
17. Open cabinets that hide water pipes
To help keep your pipes warm, open cabinets hiding water pipes to allow warm air to circulate.
18. Run your faucets to a drip
During frigid temperatures, run your faucets ever so slightly to where there’s a drip. A constant flow of water prevents freezing pipes. It’s especially important to do this at night. Remember, a slightly higher water bill is much better and much cheaper than the hassle of a disastrous burst pipe.
19. Drain and shut off sprinkler systems
If you have a sprinkler system, it’s best to drain and shut it off to avoid burst pipes.
20. Cover or wrap exterior faucets
Cover or wrap your exterior faucets to help prevent freezing. If you have a washing machine in an unheated garage, shut off the water to it and cover the connection if necessary.
21. Turn water off if pipes freeze
If you notice your pipes freezing, turn your water off at the shutoff valve immediately.
22. Adjust your schedule
Limit time outside, especially during the coldest part of the day, which is typically mornings.
