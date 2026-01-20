Ways to Prepare for The Winter Freeze Cold weather in the South, especially in North Carolina, can be unpredictable, making preparation essential. Unlike northern states that experience harsh winters regularly, the South isn’t always equipped to handle sudden drops in temperature, icy roads, or winter storms. Freezing rain and black ice are common hazards, often catching residents off guard. That’s why it’s crucial to winterize your home, keep emergency supplies on hand, and stay updated on weather alerts. Even if snow is rare, cold snaps can impact travel, utilities, and overall safety.Taking small steps now can make a big difference when temperatures drop. Make sure your pipes are insulated to prevent freezing, have an emergency kit with blankets and non-perishable food, and check your vehicle’s tires and antifreeze levels. If a winter storm is in the forecast, limit travel and stay indoors when possible. Preparation helps avoid last-minute scrambles and ensures you stay safe, warm, and ready for whatever winter brings.

1. Raise your windshield wipers Source: Getty If it’s raining sleeting, or snowing you’re going to need your car’s windshield wipers. If you’re going to be away from your vehicle for awhile during rainy or snowy conditions, raise your wipers so they don’t freeze to the windshield, especially overnight.

2. Prepare ahead for travel Source: Getty Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. If the roads ice up, it’s best to stay home. If travel is essential, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go as safely as possible. Plan ahead!

3. Keep your gas tank filled Source: Getty Cold temperatures can freeze gas in some circumstances. It’s best to keep your gas tank to at least half to avoid becoming stranded.

4. Leave warm clothes in your vehicle Source: Getty Always be prepared, especially for the unknown. Your vehicle could break down, or you could end up in a crash: You’ll want to keep warm. Leave warm clothing in your vehicle so you’re prepared if exposure to the elements is a possibility.

5. Invest in an ice scraper for your vehicle Source: Getty It will save you a ton more time than using your defrosters. They’re easy to store in cars and you can find them online and possibly some select stores in the area. Many come with brushes on the other end.

6. Know what NOT to do Source: Getty Do not pour hot or boiling water on your windshield. Just buy the ice scraper.

7. Drive safely Source: Getty The roads and highways can be very icy, so it’s important to drive slow, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and be aware of the changing road conditions. Remember, many drivers in the Houston area aren’t typically experienced with icy road conditions. Defensive driving can save your life, or at the very least save you an expensive trip to an auto body shop.

8. Keep jumper cables in your vehicle Source: Getty Some vehicles may not do too well starting in the cold. Best to have a pair of jumper cables handy for yourself or someone in need.

9. Keep warm clothes on hand Source: Getty Dress warm if you’re going out, and have warm clothes on hand if you’re staying in. If your heating or power goes out, you’ll want to bundle up indoors. If you need warm clothing, it’s best to buy it before you need it.

Source: Getty Wear footwear with traction to avoid slips and falls. A good pair of winter boots are always good to have, as they come with warm insulation and tread that’s ready for ice.

11. Have an emergency home kit ready Source: Getty Freezes have been known to cause power outages. It’s important to have some sort of emergency kit ready if needed. Flashlights and lanterns are great to have, as they’ll save your phone battery by using them as an alternative for lighting.

12. Keep a power bank handy Source: Getty If the power goes out, it’s essential to keep your phone and other important devices charged.

13. Get groceries ahead of time Source: Getty During a freeze it’s best to stay off the roads. If you’re needing to run errands, it’s best to do it early.

14. Bring pets inside Source: Getty Bring your pets indoors, and limit the amount of time they’re outside. If you’re cold, they’re cold.

15. Cover your plants Source: Getty A good way to protect your outdoor plants that aren’t used to cold climates is to cover them. Tarps and even some sheets may save your plants from dying.

16. Keep your heating on Source: Getty When you’re home and especially if you’ll be away, keep your heating on. It’s important to heat your home for your safety and to keep water pipes from freezing. Keep that thermostat to a MINIMUM of 55ºF if you’ll be away.

17. Open cabinets that hide water pipes Source: Getty To help keep your pipes warm, open cabinets hiding water pipes to allow warm air to circulate.

18. Run your faucets to a drip Source: Getty During frigid temperatures, run your faucets ever so slightly to where there’s a drip. A constant flow of water prevents freezing pipes. It’s especially important to do this at night. Remember, a slightly higher water bill is much better and much cheaper than the hassle of a disastrous burst pipe.

19. Drain and shut off sprinkler systems Source: Getty If you have a sprinkler system, it’s best to drain and shut it off to avoid burst pipes.

20. Cover or wrap exterior faucets Source: Getty Cover or wrap your exterior faucets to help prevent freezing. If you have a washing machine in an unheated garage, shut off the water to it and cover the connection if necessary.

21. Turn water off if pipes freeze Source: Getty If you notice your pipes freezing, turn your water off at the shutoff valve immediately.