Listen Live
News

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute

Published on September 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has galvanized conservatives from the highest office in the land and beyond. Vice President JD Vance, who framed himself as a close friend to Charlie Kirk, will host the slain activist and podcaster’s eponymously named broadcast on Monday (September 15) in tribute.

 

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance shared with his followers that he would be hosting Kirk’s program for a special edition meant to honor him.

Related Stories

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” read Vice President Vance’s post, along with a Rumble link pointing to the program. Vance and his wife, Usha, transported Kirk’s body from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

In a glowing tribute to Kirk, Vance referred to him as a “true friend” and praised him for his assistance in securing the election to the second-highest office in the land. Vance also noted that their friendship began in 2017 after the vice president appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s show and received a private message from Kirk.

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, will host a memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale on September 21.

On X, reactions to Vice President JD Vance’s hosting of The Charlie Kirk Show sparked some responses. We’re sharing a handful below.

Photo: Getty

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close