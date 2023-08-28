USA Track Star Noah Lyles Says NBA Teams Aren’t “World Champions,” Kevin Durant Among NBA Stars Triggered

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

During a press conference, the 26-year-old was critical about how he feels about the NBA Finals champs declaring themselves the best in the world upon victory. He wants people to understand that the NBA isn’t the only basketball league, and he isn’t feeling the patriotism.

“You know, the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world,” Lyles exclaimed. “We [World Athletics Championships] are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

However, many of the world’s best players’ goal is to make it into the NBA, especially as the league’s international interest grows. Many of the most prominent players in the league aren’t even American, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and even the 2023 draft phenom Victor Wembanyama.

However, it wasn’t the international players that took offense to Lyles’ comments; the American stars were quick to hop in the comments section of the video because the league technically is still a domestic product.

Most notable was Kevin Durant, who commented, “Somebody help this brother,” and his Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker, who responded with a facepalm emoji.

The hate continued as more NBA stars were rubbed the wrong with Draymond Green saying, “When being smart goes wrong,” while Austin Rivers tried to ration with Lyles.

“Simply put,” he wrote. “Best players in the world play in the league. So… winning a NBA championship qualifies as world champs. idk what’s more cringe, his comment or his voice and delivery.”

Aaron Gordon hilariously challenged him to a 200-meter race.

The comments even made their way out of the sports world and into the music industry, with Drake hopping into the roasting,

“He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before… now the whole league doesn’t rate u,” he commented with three laughing, crying emojis.

See how the rest of social media is responding to Lyles’ comments about the NBA below.

