Ultimate Playlist: Top Songs to Set the Mood for Spooky Season

Music plays a huge role in setting the mood when it comes to Halloween or the spooky season.

Some of the best songs for this time of year come from Black artists who have mastered the art of creating eerie, unsettling, and downright spooky vibes.

We all know the ultimate Halloween anthem is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. Its the gold standard.

Its iconic music video, complete with zombies and chilling narration by Vincent Price, continues to captivate generations over 40 years later.

Another classic is Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters”, which has been a Halloween staple since its release in 1984.

Rihanna’s “Disturbia” offers a dark, atmospheric beat perfect for the season, while Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” captures the paranoia of being constantly observed, making it a fitting addition.

Other standout tracks include Childish Gambino’s “Zombies,” Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps,” and DMX’s “The Omen” featuring Marilyn Manson, each bringing a unique blend of horror and hip-hop. Whether you’re hosting a party or just getting into the spooky spirit, these songs are sure to set the perfect eerie atmosphere.

Here’s a list of 20 Black songs perfect for your Halloween playlist

1. Michael Jackson – “Thriller” 2. Ray Parker Jr. – “Ghostbusters” 3. Rihanna – “Disturbia” 4. Rockwell – “Somebody’s Watching Me” 5. OutKast – “ATLiens” 6. Missy Elliott – “Get Ur Freak On” 7. Kanye West – “Monster” (ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver) 8. Kendrick Lamar – “Backseat Freestyle” 9. SZA – “Supermodel” (eerie vibes with haunting vocals) 10. Azealia Banks – “Yung Rapunxel” 11. Tyler, The Creator – “Yonkers” 12. Beyoncé – “Haunted” 13. The Weeknd – “In the Night” 14. Childish Gambino – “Zombies” 15. Travis Scott – “Goosebumps” 16. Nicki Minaj – “Roman’s Revenge” 17. Luther Vandross – “Creepin'” 18. Tinashe – “Bet” 19. Post Malone – “Wow.” (spooky vibes, perfect for a Halloween party) 20. DMX – “The Omen” (ft. Marilyn Manson)