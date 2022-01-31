Twitter Reacts To Brandy Honoring Whitney Houston At NFC Championship Game, Performed National Anthem

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The late, great Whitney Houston delivered one of the most moving renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” which catapulted the already popular songstress to superstardom. Brandy honored her idol with her own thrilling take on the American national anthem, prompting Twitter to react as positively.

Brandy’s performance ahead of the NFC championship contest at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The visiting San Francisco 49ers and the home team Los Angeles Rams locked horns for an intense showdown that went down to the wire and a chance to play in the big game in just a couple of weeks. As most know, the Rams edged the 49ers at a clip of 20-17, leading the way to a Super Bowl matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Similar to Houston’s white sweatsuit with red trim, Brandy wore an outfit that was seemingly inspired by the singer and delivered a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that sent chills up the spines of fans and sparked deserving cheers.

The reaction from Twitter was swift and replete with supportive words for Brandy, who was singing in her home state in front of a sold-out SoFi crowd. The pressure that was on her to deliver in this big moment is something most of us would fold under, but Brandy is a professional and made it look effortless.

With the Rams winning, they become just the second NFL team in history to go for the championship at their home arena. While many fans didn’t see this Super Bowl coming, football fans are definitely pumped to see who takes it all on Feb. 13.

