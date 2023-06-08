Twitter Clowns Zion Williamson After Porn Star Moriah Mills Leaks His Snapchat Messages & Details Of Their Sex Life

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

First, they were criticizing his child’s mother until tweets from porn star Moriah Mills revealed that he was also dating her.

Mills was upset when she found out that Williamson was involved with another woman and proceeded to go on a Twitter rant about their relationship, including leaking his Snapchat messages.

“I don’t have a girlfriend, but if I moved you to New Orleans, would you be like my official [redacted],” the screenshots read. “Just asking so ik how to go about the situation with respect. When you move, how much do you expect me to pay you a month, but I’m super excited.”

Mills went on to explain that she’s been having unprotected sex with Williamson and was with him in New Orleans as recently as last week.

Aside from the physical aspect of their relationship, the adult entertainer says she also helped motivate him as he battled a frustrating hamstring injury and the pressure of being the top draft pick in 2019.

“I motivated u to get back in shape I let you f-ck me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget pornstar dna test or I’m done !!!!!!!” she tweeted. “I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night.”

Mills also took shots at the future mother of Williamson’s child Ahkeema Rose, tweeting that she’ll be moving to New Orleans soon and said Williamson “don’t play about me when it come to spoiling I’m his princess you a burnt out baby mom.”

Yikes.

Twitter quickly started criticizing the former ACC Player of the Year for the women he’s associated with. See the reactions below.

