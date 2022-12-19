105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter feels the GOAT, Lionel Messi, deserves another trophy on top of the other wons he was given after his club defeated France and Kylian Mbappe in what is being considered one of the greatest World Cup Finals matches ever.

Video of the Turkish steak assaulter, Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae’s cringeworthy encounter with Lionel Messi following the match, has gone viral. In the video, Messi looks very uninterested in engaging with the chef.

One Twitter user shared the clip with the caption, “Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack.”

Other photos show Salt Bae holding the World Cup trophy and taking a bite out of a player’s medal. “F***ng absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal,’ another fan pointed out.

Salt Bae can be seen in another video with Messi’s Argentina team-mate Angel Di Maria, saying “wow” and smacking the trophy. You can hear a clang as his ring hits it, leaving Di Maria stunned after the encounter.

Salt Bae Also Broke A FIFA Golden Rule While Being A Groupie

Per FIFA’s rules, only a “very select group of people” can touch the trophy, including the winners of the World Cup tournament. So it’s understandable why people are asking why the “chef” was on the pitch in the first place.

“Fcking absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. At least Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi,” another Twitter user wrote.

You can see more reactions to Salt Bae’s shenanigans in the gallery below.

Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty

Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi For Ignoring Salt Bae After Winning 2022 World Cup Final was originally published on cassiuslife.com