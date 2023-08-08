105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Lanez’s bid stems from shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020 while the two argued in a car.

He’d pled not guilty back in December. Still, the jury found him guilty of three charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Prior to hearing the verdict, Lanez apologetically addressed the court and took responsibility for his careless actions that night.

“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he said. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott was one of the case’s prosecutors and noted the torment he put Meg through over the last two years made matters even worse.

“Not only did the defendant do the heinous act of shooting her, he then subjected her to 2 ½ years of hell,” Bott said after the sentence, according to NBC News.

Judge David Herriford was supposed to deliver the sentence on Monday, but lawyers for both sides spent two days giving character statements. The court notably heard from the mother of Lanez’s 6-year-old son, his father Sonstar Peterson, and Iggy Azalea, who asked the judge to ensure the punishment was “transformative, not life-destroying.”

See how social media is reacting to Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence below.

Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Rejoices was originally published on cassiuslife.com