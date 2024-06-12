These 10 Artists Have The Most Diehard Fans [Gallery]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Artists Billie Eilish , Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have some of the most diehard fanbases in the world. The way their fans ride for them is something to be studied, and new data reveals the top artists whose fans are the most devoted to them. Read more and check out the list inside.

Research conducted by casinos sweepstakes comparison site Casinos Sweeps, analyzed Instagram and TikTok hashtag data related to fans and fan pages to identify the artists whose fans post about them the most. Leading the artists with the most diehard fans is Billie Elish, who was found to have the highest number of Instagram and TikTok posts tagged by fans. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came in second and third respectively with the most passionate fans on social media.

Other artists like Lana Del Ray, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa also rank among the top ten artists that fans are most obsessed with.

The study looked at the number of Instagram posts containing hashtags of the artist’s name, followed by ‘fan,’ ‘fans,’ and ‘fanpage’ to find who was the most popular.

“It’s easy to get swept up in any news and talk surrounding your favorite artist,” a spokesperson from Casinos Sweeps shared. “While it is a good thing to show your support and love for a star and their music by expressing your admiration with a complimentary post about them, it’s important to understand what crosses over the line.”

Fan culture has been around for many decades with legends like the late singer Michael Jackson and pop star Britney Spears experiencing some of the most obsessive fans and paparazzi we have ever witnessed. Now, fans have even more access with social media at their fingertips all day.

The question becomes when does the fan behavior become a little too much? Comment your thoughts below.

Check out a table with the ranking and statistics below:

Rank Artist Number of hashtagged fan posts on Instagram Number of hashtagged fan posts on TikTok Total number of hashtagged posts 1. Billie Eilish 2,947,000 422,000 3,369,000 2. Ariana Grande 1,382,000 205,606 1,587,606 3. Taylor Swift 992,000 44,800 1,036,800 4. Lana Del Rey 613,400 51,700 665,100 5. Justin Bieber 568,000 58,892 626,892 6. Eminem 562,000 27,038 589,038 7. Dua Lipa 506,000 19,157 525,157 8. Nicki Minaj 381,600 8,112 389,712 9. Harry Styles 356,500 6,309 362,890 10. Shakira 292,557 53,793 346,350

Check out a gallery of the most shared artists by fans on social media below:

