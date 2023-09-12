105.3 RnB
Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

The VMAs First Ever “Best Afrobeats” Award Goes To Rema!

Published on September 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

A huge congratulations goes out to Rema for making history as the first artist to win “Best Afrobeats” at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The Nigerian artist was awarded for his top-charting song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

 

Rema grew up in Benin City, Nigeria and released his first song on March 24, 2019 with the single “Dumebi”. Since then he released his first album “Rave & Roses” including Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ breaking record as the first song to spend one year on the US Billboard Chart.

Check out more of Rema’s music below:

The VMAs First Ever “Best Afrobeats” Award Goes To Rema!  was originally published on kysdc.com

1.

2. Calm Down (Original Version)

3. Charm

4. FYN feat. AJ Tracey

5. Dirty

6. Holiday

7. Are You There?

8. Woman

9. Soundgasm

10. Bounce

11. Ginger Me

12. Lady

13. Dumebi

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close