105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A huge congratulations goes out to Rema for making history as the first artist to win “Best Afrobeats” at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The Nigerian artist was awarded for his top-charting song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

Rema grew up in Benin City, Nigeria and released his first song on March 24, 2019 with the single “Dumebi”. Since then he released his first album “Rave & Roses” including Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ breaking record as the first song to spend one year on the US Billboard Chart.

Check out more of Rema’s music below:

The VMAs First Ever “Best Afrobeats” Award Goes To Rema! was originally published on kysdc.com