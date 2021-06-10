HomeCelebrity News

The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face

Posted June 10, 2021

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Twitter

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation


K. Michelle quickly began trending after sharing a photo of her latest look. “Today you can call me Pinky,” she captioned the June 9 pic – but the primary focus was definitely not on her hair. Whether you know her from reality shows or have followed her music career through the years, the latest incarnation of K. Michelle was a lot to take in.

 

 

Of course, Twitter had lots to say about K. Michelle’s major makeover. While the 35-year-old performer is no stranger to switching up her look, many users of the popular platform agreed that she is almost unrecognizable.

The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 3 weeks ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 3 weeks ago
05.25.21
T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy…
 3 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close