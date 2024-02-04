The Strange & Stunning 2024 Grammy Awards Fashion

The 66th Annual Grammy was held in Los Angeles, honoring the Who’s Who in the music industry, from Jay-Z to Taylor Swift.
In true Grammy fashion, celebs wore clothing that is more than likely way out of our budget — some good and some very questionable.
From Victoria Monet in Versace to Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars gave us looks we will never forget. Check out the looks below!
1. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Dilara
2. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
3. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
Victoria Monét at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace
4. Olivia RodrigoSource:Getty
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
5. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
6. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
7. Lana Del ReySource:Getty
Lana Del Rey at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
8. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty
Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Taylor Swift
9. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
10. Lainey WilsonSource:Getty
Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
11. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
12. Halle Bailey and DDGSource:Getty
Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Gucci
13. ICE SPICESource:Getty
ICE SPICE at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Babyphat
14. Bebe RexhaSource:Getty
Bebe Rexha at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
15. John LegendSource:Getty
John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
16. Caroline PolachekSource:Getty
Caroline Polachek at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Olivier Theyskens
17. MalumaSource:Getty
Maluma at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
18. Billie EilishSource:Getty
Billie Eilish at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
19. BabyfaceSource:Getty
Babyface at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace
20. Jelly RollSource:Getty
Jelly Roll at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
21. FantasiaSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Cong Tri
22. Dua LipaSource:Getty
Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Lorenzo Posocco
23. Miley CyrusSource:Getty
Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Masion Margiela
24. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Saint Laurent
25. Dawn RichardSource:Getty
Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards by Khosrov
26. Jordin SparksSource:Getty
Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Zigman
27. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Celia Kritharioti
28. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
29. Christina AguileraSource:Getty
Christina Aguilera at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Fashion East
30. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY FashionSource:Getty
Flavor Flav at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
31. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Gaurav Gupta
32. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards