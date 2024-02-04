The Strange & Stunning 2024 Grammy Awards Fashion

Listen Live
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 66th Annual Grammy was held in Los Angeles, honoring the Who’s Who in the music industry, from Jay-Z to Taylor Swift.

In true Grammy fashion, celebs wore clothing that is more than likely way out of our budget — some good and some very questionable.

From Victoria Monet in Versace to Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars gave us looks we will never forget. Check out the looks below!

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat Source:Getty

Doja Cat at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Dilara

2. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

3. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét Source:Getty

Victoria Monét at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace

4. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Source:Getty

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

5.  Laverne Cox

 Laverne Cox Source:Getty

 Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

6. Muni Long

Muni Long Source:Getty

Muni Long at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

7. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Source:Getty

Lana Del Rey at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

8. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Source:Getty

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Taylor Swift

9. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

10. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson Source:Getty

Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

11. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Erica Campbell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

12. Halle Bailey and DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG Source:Getty

Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Gucci

13. ICE SPICE

ICE SPICE Source:Getty

ICE SPICE at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Babyphat

14. Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Source:Getty

Bebe Rexha at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

15. John Legend

John Legend Source:Getty

John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards 

16. Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek Source:Getty

Caroline Polachek at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Olivier Theyskens

17. Maluma

Maluma Source:Getty

Maluma at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

18. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Source:Getty

Billie Eilish at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

19. Babyface

Babyface Source:Getty

Babyface at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace

20. Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll Source:Getty

Jelly Roll at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

21. Fantasia

Fantasia Source:Getty

 Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Cong Tri

22. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Source:Getty

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Lorenzo Posocco

23. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Source:Getty

Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Masion Margiela

24. Coi Leray

Coi Leray Source:Getty

Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Saint Laurent

25. Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard Source:Getty

Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards by Khosrov

26. Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks Source:Getty

Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Zigman

27. Coco Jones

Coco Jones Source:Getty

Coco Jones arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Celia Kritharioti

28. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

Lizzo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

29. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Source:Getty

Christina Aguilera at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Fashion East

30. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Flavor Flav at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

31. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Gaurav Gupta

32. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

Summer Walker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

