The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast stopped by Cincinnati, Ohio to kickstart the Cincy Music Fest Weekend! The live broadcast included contests, surprise guests, and—most importantly—uncontrollable laughter! Scroll for pictures of some of the morning’s most unforgettable moments!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
See More from the RSMS:
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks Off The Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023
Sheryl Underwood explains why she never let Rickey hit
2. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast
3. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Maria Moore leads a morning workout dance
4. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023
The dance contest took a turn we didn’t expect
5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
RSMS listener art
6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023
Rickey said if you aint got them knees this dance contest isn’t for you….
7. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
RSMS listeners having a good time
8. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Gary with the Tea sings with a RSMS listener for the crowd
9. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley with the tiniest & cutest fan
10. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey with some of the D9
11. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special guest Sheryl Underwood
12. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley & special guest Sheryl Underwood
13. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke
14. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke
15. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke
16. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley Morning Show fans
17. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:Getty
Don Juan Fasho of 100.3 R&B in Cincinnati
18. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Gary with the Tea and a RSMS listener wake up Cincinnati
19. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast
20. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley & a rep from The Cincinnati Music Fest brought to you by P&G
21. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley & County Commissioner Alicia Reece
22. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Penny Ford from Snap, Rickey Smiley, County Commissioner Alicia Reece, Rock T, and Special K
23. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
DJ Jahlion kept the partying going!
24. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast
25. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
The RSMS dance contest was lit
26. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
You had to have good knees to participate in this RSMS dance contest
27. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Listen!!! She dropped it and she walked it like a dog!
28. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
This young lady took the RSMS dance contest to the next level
29. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
Rickey Smiley & Sheryl Underwood with the P&G influencers