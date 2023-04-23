Charlotte

The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic Recap [PHOTOS]

Published on April 23, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

Source: KING FIGGY MEDIA / Radio One Charlotte


You had to be there to see it!

102.5 The Block welcomed the hottest celebrity basketball game in the Queen City! The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic went down at Johnson C. Smith inside Brayboy Gymnasium.

The game was coached by Grammy Award Nominee Anthony Hamilton and legendary UNC coach/ player Matt Doherty as celebrity head coaches. And the competition was INTENSE! The fellas and ladies were out there balling out and putting on a show for all that came to see.

And in case you missed it, you missed out on a fire halftime show.

Charlotte’s own JxHines performed along with Roc Nation’s Reuben Vincent. Repping Miami, FL, Moone Walker followed up with his crowd-favorite hit, Lizzo.  It didn’t stop there, the crowd brought out the Tik Tok moves when J.K. Mac performed “No Love” and Spiffy The Goat closed the show getting the girly hype with “Throw It”.

The ending of the game was crazy. Coach Doherty’s team won 119-117 in double overtime.

Check out the action (credit/ KING FIGGY MEDIA):

The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic Recap [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

1. Celebrity Head Coaches & more

Celebrity Head Coaches & more Source:Radio One Charlotte

Anthony Hamilton, J.K. Mac, Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., LIVEWITACE, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Mark Jerrell and The Downer Law Firm

2. Pregame: Celebrity game

Pregame: Celebrity game Source:Radio One Charlotte

Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., LIVEWITACE, Hornets Announcer, Big Pat

3. 102.5 The Block DJs

102.5 The Block DJs Source:Radio One Charlotte

LIVEIWTHACE, DJ Glory, DJ YouKnow HD, DJ Carolina X

4. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

5. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

6. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

Artist, Moone Walker

7. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

Roc Nation’s Reuben Vincent 

8. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

9. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

J.K. Mac

10. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

Anthony Hamilton, Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Mark Jerrell

11. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

12. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

13. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

14. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr.

15. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

16. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

17. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

The Downer Law Firm

18. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME

METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAME Source:Radio One Charlotte

Cricket Wireless

Close