You had to be there to see it!
102.5 The Block welcomed the hottest celebrity basketball game in the Queen City! The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic went down at Johnson C. Smith inside Brayboy Gymnasium.
The game was coached by Grammy Award Nominee Anthony Hamilton and legendary UNC coach/ player Matt Doherty as celebrity head coaches. And the competition was INTENSE! The fellas and ladies were out there balling out and putting on a show for all that came to see.
And in case you missed it, you missed out on a fire halftime show.
Charlotte’s own JxHines performed along with Roc Nation’s Reuben Vincent. Repping Miami, FL, Moone Walker followed up with his crowd-favorite hit, Lizzo. It didn’t stop there, the crowd brought out the Tik Tok moves when J.K. Mac performed “No Love” and Spiffy The Goat closed the show getting the girly hype with “Throw It”.
The ending of the game was crazy. Coach Doherty’s team won 119-117 in double overtime.
Check out the action (credit/ KING FIGGY MEDIA):
The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic Recap [PHOTOS] was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
1. Celebrity Head Coaches & moreSource:Radio One Charlotte
Anthony Hamilton, J.K. Mac, Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., LIVEWITACE, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Mark Jerrell and The Downer Law Firm
2. Pregame: Celebrity gameSource:Radio One Charlotte
Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., LIVEWITACE, Hornets Announcer, Big Pat
3. 102.5 The Block DJsSource:Radio One Charlotte
LIVEIWTHACE, DJ Glory, DJ YouKnow HD, DJ Carolina X
4. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
5. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
6. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
Artist, Moone Walker
7. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
Roc Nation’s Reuben Vincent
8. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
9. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
J.K. Mac
10. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
Anthony Hamilton, Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr., Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Mark Jerrell
11. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
12. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
13. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
14. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
Coach Matt Doherty, JCSU Men’s Bball Coach Joyner Sr.
15. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
16. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
17. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
The Downer Law Firm
18. METRO CITY CELEBRITY BB GAMESource:Radio One Charlotte
Cricket Wireless