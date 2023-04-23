105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You had to be there to see it!

102.5 The Block welcomed the hottest celebrity basketball game in the Queen City! The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic went down at Johnson C. Smith inside Brayboy Gymnasium.

The game was coached by Grammy Award Nominee Anthony Hamilton and legendary UNC coach/ player Matt Doherty as celebrity head coaches. And the competition was INTENSE! The fellas and ladies were out there balling out and putting on a show for all that came to see.

And in case you missed it, you missed out on a fire halftime show.

Charlotte’s own JxHines performed along with Roc Nation’s Reuben Vincent. Repping Miami, FL, Moone Walker followed up with his crowd-favorite hit, Lizzo. It didn’t stop there, the crowd brought out the Tik Tok moves when J.K. Mac performed “No Love” and Spiffy The Goat closed the show getting the girly hype with “Throw It”.

The ending of the game was crazy. Coach Doherty’s team won 119-117 in double overtime.

Check out the action (credit/ KING FIGGY MEDIA):

The Metro City Celebrity Basketball Classic Recap [PHOTOS] was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com