The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years

UPDATED: 7:45 a.m. ET, Aug. 23, 2021
Originally published Jan. 26
Fans were celebrating what would have been Kobe Bryant‘s 43rd birthday on Monday while still mourning the legendary basketball player’s untimely death in a helicopter crash last year that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers in California.
There was an outpouring of social media birthday shoutouts as people posted throwback photos and videos reminding the world not only about how dominant of a basketball player he was but also how he was such a doting father to all of his daughters, including Gigi, who, by all accounts, was destined for basketball greatness, too.
The online birthday celebration got started a bit early on Sunday as a video showing a 19-year-old Kobe dunking over four-time defensive player of the year Ben Wallace in a reminder of how the man nicknamed the Black Mamba had little regard for anyone attempting to deny him on the basketball court.
It was also an early glimpse at the star’s notorious killer instinct that was manifested itself each time he took the court in the NBA.
Bryant captivated the hearts and minds of basketball fanatics as an NBA juggernaut for 20 years, beginning with being drafted in 1996 at the age of 17 from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, to the Charlotte Hornets, where he was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
What followed was a bright, yet complicated legacy. There was glory: living a life beside his wife, Vanessa, and four children, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri; winning five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players in the league’s history.
But there was also grief, tragedy and a sobering fall from grace: rumors of Bryant’s larger than life ego; injuries that threatened his career; and a 2003 sexual assault accusation which opened a larger and ongoing conversation around consent and accountability. Years after the case was dropped, Bryant issued an apology acknowledging that he understood the alleged victim did not view their encounter as consensual as part of a civil case that was settled privately.
At the end of his 20 seasons in the NBA, Bryant walked away from the court on the night of April 13, 2016, scoring 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz at his beloved homecourt in the Staples Center. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Season MVP., a two-time NBA Finals MVP and is retired as in fourth place on the all-time list of NBA career scoring leaders in the regular season and postseason. Bryant also won two Olympic Gold medals with Team USA and both of his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the Lakers.
Like many monumental figures, Bryant’s life was a balance of reinvention, restraint and drive. It seemed fairly apparent in what turned out to be his final years that he was thriving in an eloquent balance between the sports world, his family and his next chapter as an entrepreneur.
One of his proudest off the court moments in his career was winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, “Dear Basketball,” his retirement announcement served in the form of a love letter to the sport which helped him gain worldwide acclaim.
What he enjoyed most post his NBA was his anchor: His family. He took pride in helping to mold Gianna, who held the same affection for the game of basketball as her father.
A multitude of elements helped form the man known as Kobe Bryant, who was a father, husband, son, brother and friend. The below photos only catch a glimpse of what went into the making of Kobe Bryant, forever known as the “Black Mamba.”
1. Kobe Bryant Through The Years
