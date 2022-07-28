The Life And Legacy Of The Buffalo Soldiers [PHOTOS]

There was once a group of Black soldiers who helped shape America and their legacy should never be forgotten. They were known as the Buffalo soldiers and they were the first Army regiment made up of completely Black men.
In 1866, congress passed the Army Organization Act, which allowed former slaves to serve in the U.S. Army. They were made up of six all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments and spent most of their days on the Western frontier after the Civil War. Over 180,000 Black soldiers were tasked by the U.S. government to help control the Native Americans as the United States expanded out west.
Although the men constantly faced racism and discrimination among fellow soldiers as well as the government, the Buffalo Soldiers served their country with honor and pride.
But war wasn’t their only contribution to this great nation. They also protected national parks, fought wildfires and poachers, and even served as park rangers. According to the National Park Service, buffalo soldiers lodged at the Presidio army post in San Francisco during the winter and served as park rangers in the Sierra Nevada in the summer.
Sgt. Maj. Quincy Rice, Military Surface Deployment Distribution Command’s directorate of operations sergeant major believes the Buffalo Soldiers completely changed the U.S. Military.
“The Buffalo Soldiers adjusted the way America and the U.S. military viewed race,” he told Army.mil. “The hard work of the Buffalo Soldiers laid down a stable foundation for minority Soldiers to manage their aspirations of greatness with full confidence and ingenuity to serve at the highest levels of the U.S. military.
Today, the Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy lives on, not only through Buffalo Soldier Day but also through organizations created to remind folks of their great existence.
America’s Buffalo Soldiers Re-enactors Association is an organization created to commemorate the courage and patriotism of the soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and 24th and 25th Infantry regiments.
The Buffalo soldiers’ re-enactors provide a color guard and an honor guard for various events and deliver lectures on historic and educational topics in hopes of raising America’s consciousness of the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.
The National Association Of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Named after the historic military regiment, the biker club is promote a positive image among African Americans that would be respected in the community and throughout the country.
It was created in 1999 with the Chicago Chapter. Since then the club has grown to over 120 chapters to date with a chapter in Hawaii, and South Korea.
Below is a photo gallery of the life and times of the Buffalo Soldiers, from their heroic times on the Western Frontier to the Motorcycle Club they inspired. Their legacy will truly live on forever.
1. USA: ‘Buffalo soldiers’ of the 25th Infantry, Ft. Keogh, Montana, 1890Source:Getty
USA: ‘Buffalo Soldiers of the 25th Infantry, some wearing buffalo robes, Ft. Keogh, Montana, 1890. (Photo by: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Illustration depicting African American members of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, riding horseback single file across a desert landscape, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which was published in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Illustration depicting African American soldiers of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, leading their horses down a Rocky Mountain slope, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which published it in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Illustration depicting an African American member of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, taking a drink from his canteen, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which published it in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Illustration depicting an African American member of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, guiding his horse down a slope, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which published it in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Illustration depicting African American soldiers of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, leading their horses to water, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which published it in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Illustration depicting an African American soldier of the 10th Cavalry, one of the original Buffalo Soldier regiments, speaking with a Native American through sign language, Arizona, 1888. The artist Fredric Remington toured with the regiment and drew this sketch for The Century Magazine, which published it in 1889. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Buffalo Soldier, full-length portrait in Uniform, William A Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, 1870s. (Photo by: Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Buffalo Soldier, Head and Shoulders Portrait in Five-Button Sack Coat, Sturgis, Dakota Territory, USA, by John CH Grabill, William A Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, 1880s. (Photo by: Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Buffalo Soldier, 25th Infantry, Full-Length Portrait in Uniform Holding Hat, Fort Custer, Montana, USA, by Orlando Scott Goff, William A Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, 1880s. (Photo by: Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Head and Shoulders Portrait of Buffalo Soldier, African American Officer, Lt 1st Infantry, Four-Button Sack Coat and Hat, Cabinet Card, Staley Bros, William A Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, 1866. (Photo by Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Buffalo Soldier, 25th Infantry, Seated Portrait in Uniform Holding Hat, by Orlando Scott Goff, William A Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, 1880s. (Photo by: Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
African-American Man, Possibly a Buffalo Soldier, Full-Length Portrait, Cantonment, Indian Territory, Mosser & Snell, 1860s. (Photo by: GHI Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
African-American Man, Possibly a Buffalo Soldier, Half-Length Portrait, Cantonment, Indian Territory, Mosser & Snell, 1860s. (Photo by: GHI Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
African-American Man, Possibly a Buffalo Soldier, Full-Length Portrait, Cantonment, Indian Territory, Mosser & Snell, 1860s. (Photo by: GHI Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Cavalry members from a famed “Buffalo Soldier” regiment stand next to their horses. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 01: Tommy O. Penson, a Buffalo Soldier reenactor, participates in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The original buffalo soldiers were soldiers in all-black cavalry and infantry units formed after Congress passed legislation in 1866 to allow African Americans to enlist in the country’s regular peacetime military. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. The rodeo celebrates western heritage and the contributions that black cowboys and cowgirls have made to the sport of rodeo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA – JUNE 05: Trooper William H. Hunter of the 9th and 10th DC chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers participates in an event at the gravesite of Buffalo Soldier Col. Charles Young, at Arlington Cemetery, June 5, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. The event was hosted by the National Coalition of Black Veterans and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to celebrate the 90th anniversary of “Buffalo Soldier” and military leader Col. Charles Young’s internment in Arlington Cemetery. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA – JUNE 05: Trooper William H. Hunter of the 9th and 10th DC chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers participates in an event at the gravesite of Buffalo Soldier Col. Charles Young, at Arlington Cemetery, June 5, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. The event was hosted by the National Coalition of Black Veterans and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to celebrate the 90th anniversary of “Buffalo Soldier” and military leader Col. Charles Young’s internment in Arlington Cemetery. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
AURORA, COLORADO, MAY 2 2007– Antonio Johnson, dressed as a post-Civil War African American calvary soldier, explains to Aurora school children the difference between a saber, which he is holding and has only one sharp edge and a sword during a hands-on Civil War learning experience at Delaney Farm in Aurora. The re-enactment of the all-black regiment, better known as the buffalo soldiers due to the long buffalo coats many wore in the wintertime, included riding demonstrations and a display of their weaponry. Aurora third and fifth graders also met with actors portraying other Civil War era soldiers and citizens with period campfire cooking, blacksmithing, and woodworking demonstrations in addition to the Buffalo Soldier regiment. (DENVER POST STAFF PHOTO BY GLENN ASAKAWA) (Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
(ga) CDCIVILWAR–AURORA, COLORADO, MAY 2 2007– Actors dressed as post-Civil War African-American calvary soldiers, stand at attention during a hands-on Civil War learning experience at Delaney Farm in Aurora. The re-enactment of the all-black regiment, better known as the buffalo soldiers due to the long buffalo coats many wore in the winter time, included riding demonstrations and a display of their weaponry. From right: Antonio Johnson, Jonas Felix , Matthew Antoine , and Fred Applewhite. Aurora third and fifth graders also met with actors portraying other Civil War era soldiers and citizens with period campfire cooking, blacksmithing, and woodworking demonstrations in addition to the Buffalo Soldier regiment. (DENVER POST STAFF PHOTO BY GLENN ASAKAWA) (Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,actor,concentration,standing,clothing,learning,colorado,army soldier,aurora – colorado,black history in the us
ADAMS COUNTY, CO, Jan. 3, 2007- John Bell formed a group in Adams County called the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West, Inc., that performs living history demonstrations of the Black Cavalry regiment. The group just received a grant from Adams County. Bell and Dick Werpy, left, also a member of the group have a large collection of items used by the U.S. Army in the Old West including a British Bulldog pistol with an ivory handle which could well have belonged to General George A. Custer. (DENVER POST PHOTO BY KATHRYN OSLER) (Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,lifestyles,history,colorado,shape,black history in the us,regiment,buffalo soldier – soldier
WASHINGTON, DC MAY 29: The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club commemorates fallen African American Civil War Veterans at the African American Civil War Memorial on Sunday, May 29, 2016, in Washington, DC. The event was part of the “Buffalo Thunder” motorcycle ride that is an accompaniment to Rolling Thunder. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WEST POINT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Eddie “Cowboy” Abraham, president of the New Jersey chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, looks up at a statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers during its dedication at Buffalo Soldier Field in West Point Military Academy on September 10, 2021 in West Point, New York. A statue created by sculptor Eddie Dixon of a Buffalo Soldier was unveiled today at West Point Military Academy, 114 years after the soldiers arrived at the then segregated academy in order to teach horsemanship to white cadets. The statue, made in the likeness of Sgt. Matthews who is believed to be the last known Buffalo Soldier to serve at West Point, is the first outdoor statue of a Black man at the U.S. Military Academy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
WEST POINT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club attend the dedication of a statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers at Buffalo Soldier Field in West Point Military Academy on September 10, 2021 in West Point, New York. A statue created by sculptor Eddie Dixon of a Buffalo Soldier was unveiled today at West Point Military Academy, 114 years after the soldiers arrived at the then segregated academy in order to teach horsemanship to white cadets. The statue, made in the likeness of Sgt. Matthews who is believed to be the last known Buffalo Soldier to serve at West Point, is the first outdoor statue of a Black man at the U.S. Military Academy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
WEST POINT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club attend the dedication of a statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers at Buffalo Soldier Field in West Point Military Academy on September 10, 2021 in West Point, New York. A statue created by sculptor Eddie Dixon of a Buffalo Soldier was unveiled today at West Point Military Academy, 114 years after the soldiers arrived at the then segregated academy in order to teach horsemanship to white cadets. The statue, made in the likeness of Sgt. Matthews who is believed to be the last known Buffalo Soldier to serve at West Point, is the first outdoor statue of a Black man at the U.S. Military Academy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
WEST POINT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Don Jones, member of the Maryland chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, takes a photo with West Point Cadets during the dedication of a statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers at Buffalo Soldier Field in West Point Military Academy on September 10, 2021 in West Point, New York. A statue created by sculptor Eddie Dixon of a Buffalo Soldier was unveiled today at West Point Military Academy, 114 years after the soldiers arrived at the then segregated academy in order to teach horsemanship to white cadets. The statue, made in the likeness of Sgt. Matthews who is believed to be the last known Buffalo Soldier to serve at West Point, is the first outdoor statue of a Black man at the U.S. Military Academy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Boston,MA 07/15/17) Riders head down River St. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 while taking part in the annual Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle ride to benefit The Spark Center. Staff photo by Patrick Whittemore. (Photo by Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
(Boston,MA 07/15/17) Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club vest worn on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the annual Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle ride to benefit The Spark Center. Staff photo by Patrick Whittemore. (Photo by Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Hugh Valentine, 91, right, laughs while greeted by members of the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club at the African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2022, in honor of people of color who paid the ultimate price for freedom in this country. Valentine, a native Washingtonian who served with the U.S. Army, was a DC Police officer for 20 years, and is a founding member of the Maryland Chapter of the club. He no longer can ride (he is an amputee because of diabetes), but attended nevertheless as he has every year since it was started in 2003, to draw attention to the value of public service.(Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)