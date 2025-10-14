Listen Live
Entertainment

The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
D'Angelo

Source: Getty / General

D’Angelo’s impact on music culture is defined by his revolutionary approach to R&B and soul, which helped pioneer the neo-soul movement of the mid-1990s. His 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, fused classic soul influences with hip-hop rhythms, creating a sound that was both raw and sophisticated.

This project set him apart from the more polished, commercial R&B of the time, inspiring a new generation of artists like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to explore more authentic, groove-driven sounds.

His influence reached its pinnacle with his critically acclaimed 2000 album, Voodoo, a psychedelic journey into funk, jazz, and soul that further pushed the boundaries of R&B. Recorded in a series of legendary sessions with a collective of musicians known as the Soulquarians, Voodoo was a radical departure that embraced improvisation and laid-back grooves. Although D’Angelo’s extended hiatus following the album led to a period of uncertainty, his return with 2014’s Black Messiah cemented his legacy as a true craftsman.
As we honor his life and legacy, here are some hidden gems from one of music’s greatest.

The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Belly (1998)

This soundtrack featured the track “Devil’s Pie,” which D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced with DJ Premier.

2. Jason’s Lyric (1994)

D’Angelo co-wrote and co-produced the track “U Will Know,” which was performed by the R&B supergroup Black Men United.

3. Space Jam (1996)

The motion picture soundtrack included D’Angelo’s song “I Found My Smile Again”.

4. High School High (1996)

 D’Angelo and Erykah Badu teamed up for a duet on “Your Precious Love”.

5. Scream 2 (1997)

6. Baby Boy (2001)

7. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

His song “Send It On” was used in this film.

8. The Book of Clarence (2024)

D’Angelo collaborated with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel on “I Want You Forever” for the soundtrack.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

D’Angelo contributed the song “Unshaken” to the game’s original soundtrack.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Celebrity

Cam Newton Welcomes Baby No. 9, Second Child With Jasmin Brown

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close