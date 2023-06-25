The 2023 BET Awards went down in Los Angeles Sunday night and it was a night to remember.
From Offset and Quavo reuniting on stage to Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and many more of our favorite celebrities slaying on the pink carpet in fab fashion.
Here are some of the best and worst dressed from the BET Awards
The Good, Bad, & Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Victoria MonetSource:Getty
Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards wearing Patrycaja Pagas
2. Summer Walker, Lil MeechSource:Getty
Summer Walker wearing Yousef Aljasmi and Lil Meech arrive at the BET Awards
3. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty
Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards wearing Genny
4. Princess and Ray JSource:Getty
Princess and Ray J arrive at the BET Awards wearing Versace
5. T.I.Source:Getty
T.I. arrives for the 2023 BET awards
6. Fat JoeSource:Getty
Fat Joe arrives for the 2023 BET awards
7. LeA RobinsonSource:Getty
LeA Robinson arrives at the BET Awards wearing D. Haleter Design
8. JTSource:Getty
JT arriveat the BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
9. Karen HugerSource:Getty
Karen Huger arrives at the BET Awards wearing Saint Laurent
10. Jeezy, Muni Long and Master PSource:Getty
Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P arrive at the BET Awards
11. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
Busta Rhymes arrives at the BET Awards
12. MC LyteSource:Getty
MC Lyte arrives at the BET Awards
13. LattoSource:Getty
Latto arrives at the BET Awards
14. Rich the KidSource:Getty
Rich the Kid arrives at the BET Awards
15. Skyh Black and KJ SmithSource:Getty
Skyh Black and KJ Smith arrive at the BET Awards
16. Flau’jaeSource:Getty
Flau’jae arrives at the BET Awards wearing Versace
17. The Ying Yang TwinsSource:Getty
The Ying Yang Twins arrive for the 2023 BET awards
18. Christopher Reid and Christopher MartinSource:Getty
Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of Kid ‘n Play arrive at the BET Awards
19. FloSource:Getty
Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer of Flo arrive at the BET Awards wearing Patrycja Pagas
20. DaBabySource:Getty
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards
21. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty
Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the BET Awards wearing Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams
22. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 BET Awards
23. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James arrives at the BET Awards wearing Tom Ford
24. Flo MilliSource:Getty
Flo Milli arrives at the BET Awards wearing Ferragamo
25. Ari FletcherSource:Getty
Ari Fletcher arrives at the BET Awards wearing The Attico
26. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones arrives at the BET Awards wearing LaQuan Smith
27. Akira AkbarSource:Getty
Akira Akbar arrives at the BET Awards wearing Rodarte
28. Uncle WafflesSource:Getty
Uncle Waffles arrives at the BET Awards wearing Keys Fashion
29. GloRillaSource:Getty
GloRilla arrives at the BET Awards