Arts & Entertainment

The Good, Bad, & Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

Published on June 25, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The 2023 BET Awards went down in Los Angeles Sunday night and it was a night to remember.

From Offset and Quavo reuniting on stage to Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and many more of our favorite celebrities slaying on the pink carpet in fab fashion.

Here are some of the best and worst dressed from the BET Awards

 

1. Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet Source:Getty

Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards wearing Patrycaja Pagas

2. Summer Walker, Lil Meech

Summer Walker, Lil Meech Source:Getty

Summer Walker wearing Yousef Aljasmi and Lil Meech arrive at the BET Awards 

3. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Source:Getty

Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards wearing Genny

4. Princess and Ray J

Princess and Ray J Source:Getty

Princess and Ray J arrive at the BET Awards wearing Versace 

5. T.I.

T.I. Source:Getty

T.I. arrives for the 2023 BET awards 

6. Fat Joe

Fat Joe Source:Getty

Fat Joe arrives for the 2023 BET awards 

7. LeA Robinson

LeA Robinson Source:Getty

LeA Robinson arrives at the BET Awards wearing D. Haleter Design

8. JT

JT Source:Getty

JT arriveat the BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

9. Karen Huger

Karen Huger Source:Getty

Karen Huger arrives at the BET Awards wearing Saint Laurent 

10. Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P

Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P Source:Getty

Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P arrive at the BET Awards

11. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes Source:Getty

Busta Rhymes arrives at the BET Awards 

12. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Getty

MC Lyte arrives at the BET Awards 

13. Latto

Latto Source:Getty

Latto arrives at the BET Awards 

14. Rich the Kid

Rich the Kid Source:Getty

Rich the Kid arrives at the BET Awards 

15. Skyh Black and KJ Smith

Skyh Black and KJ Smith Source:Getty

Skyh Black and KJ Smith arrive at the BET Awards 

16. Flau’jae

Flau'jae Source:Getty

Flau’jae arrives at the BET Awards wearing Versace

17. The Ying Yang Twins

The Ying Yang Twins Source:Getty

The Ying Yang Twins arrive for the 2023 BET awards

18. Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin

Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin Source:Getty

Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of Kid ‘n Play arrive at the BET Awards 

19. Flo

Flo Source:Getty

Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer of Flo arrive at the BET Awards wearing Patrycja Pagas 

20. DaBaby

DaBaby Source:Getty

DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards 

21. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty

Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the BET Awards wearing Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams

22. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 BET Awards 

23.  Janelle James

 Janelle James Source:Getty

 Janelle James arrives at the BET Awards wearing Tom Ford

24. Flo Milli

Flo Milli Source:Getty

Flo Milli arrives at the BET Awards wearing Ferragamo

25. Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher Source:Getty

Ari Fletcher arrives at the BET Awards wearing The Attico

26. Coco Jones

Coco Jones Source:Getty

Coco Jones arrives at the BET Awards wearing LaQuan Smith

27. Akira Akbar

Akira Akbar Source:Getty

Akira Akbar arrives at the BET Awards wearing Rodarte

28. Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles Source:Getty

Uncle Waffles arrives at the BET Awards wearing Keys Fashion

29. GloRilla

GloRilla Source:Getty

GloRilla arrives at the BET Awards 

