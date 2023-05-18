MEFeater’s Club Pink was lit, last weekend. MEFeater’s travel series kicked off and the baddies were in the building at Agenda Studios in Atlanta for the first stop of MEFeater’s travel series. Described as “a fun and sexy event, attracting the outgoing, young, and fashionable Millennials and Gen Z’ers in each city it activates in,” in the official press release, the event was the scene for industry power players like MEFeater CEO Gabrielle Amani, celebrity publicist Phreshy, and MUA Akila Face.
Musician Dram, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jozzy, media personality, singer Jessie Woo and rapper Salma Slims also performed. According to the MEFeater website, “partygoers mixed and mingled throughout the night, connecting and serving looks while they sipped on cocktails. The vibe was unforgettable, and the ATL girls definitely came out to slay, serving major looks. The MEF photoactivation was one of the night’s highlights, as fashionable guests got their portraits taken.”
“As we grow the brand, it’s important to activate in new cities; we want to spread our culture all over. I’m really happy we just did it,” said Amani.
Atlanta’s event will be followed by hot spots like NYC, New Orleans, Miami, and LA, you’ll want to grab a ticket so you too can party at Club Pink.
Keep scrolling or the fab looks of the night.
The Fly & Fabulous At MEFeater’s Club Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
Self-proclaimed “Da Runway Rapper,” Salma Sims brought the vibes in a pair of vintage sunglasses with orange frames.
2. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
MEFeater Magazine CEO Gabrielle Armani served in a graphic tee, short shorts and metallic platform heels.
3. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
Singer and host Jessie Woo served luscious waves and curves in this two-piece set that highlights her melanin.
4. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
This Club Pink attendee looks trendy in this black-on-black corset and skirt combo with her natural curls.
5. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
This MEFeater babe came to slay in this silver and black cutout dress and silver tussled tresses.
6. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
Sis is giving us an effortless slay in this printed tied top and chain bag.
7. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
We’re feeling the 90s vibes on this look. Sis is bringing that energy in s a silky metallic top and bold hair clips.
8. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
We’re loving this firey red on red look with matching statement shades.
9. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
We’re living for this business-chic blazer and pleated skirt look with zebra print bag.
10. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
This fab trio was giving what needed to be gave in fur, boots and braids.
11. MEFeater Magazine Club PinkSource:Courtesy of Brand
The natural swag is strong with this one. We’re swooning over her naturally curly fro, midriff, designer jeans and metallic silver bag.