The sun is shining and you want your. It’s golden hour and you want to pack on the. And mother nature…well she doesn’t let up. The change in seasons means your cabinet is in need of a restock and we know the perfect products that will keep you smooth, smelling good and fresh!

From hair removal products to haircare products that will keep your hair hydrated in the warmer months, we’ve tried every product on this list to give you an honest review of their product power.

Our “Confidence” issue is about allowing encouraging you to be your best self, so get ready to spend your coin on products that will keep you looking and feeling your best this summer. Because you feel good when you look good!

The Big Summer List: 21 Tried & True Beauty, Hair & Body Products You Need was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Skincare

2. Black Girl Sunscreen, $15.99 Source:Black Girl Sunscreen Our melanin is magic, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t require protection. Black skin needs sunscreen too. As we approach the summer, our skin is susceptible to sin discoloration, burns and rashes. Black Girl Sunscreen provides melanin protection in a sleek black bottle. This moisturizing lotion comes in 30 SPF and enough sunblock to even block out your haters.

3. Pond’s Dark Spot Corrector Clarant B3 Normal to Dry Skin, $12.99 Source:Pond's I recently got a tattoo that I left covered for 24 hours. When I took off the tape-like covering, it left what seemed like a skin burn around the tatted area under my clavicle. I decided to use Pond’s Dark Spot Corrector Clarant B3 moisturizer on the area for about two weeks and noticed an immediate difference! The formula can be a little greasy and the scent isn’t as light as I would hope, but this stuff worked for me when I thought the discoloration would never go away.

4. Nair Bladeless Shave Whipped Crème $8,99 Source:Nair If you like to be baby smooth, Nair’s new bladeless shave cream is a good alternative to painful wax procedures or using a razor if you’re trying to avoid stubble and/or razor burn. As someone who uses Nair often, I put this product to the test. One of the first things that comes to mind when you think of Nair, is the smell. While there’s no escaping that, the Rosewarter formula is much lighter on the scent. Because it’s a mousse it feels soothing on the skin and applies easier without so much of the mess. With ingredients like CBD, Lavender Oil or Rosewater to soften, soothe and calm skin, you’ll be ready for that bikini in about 5-10 minutes.

5. Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Retinol 0.5 Set Source:GlobalGrind Protect your skin while you’re sleeping using this nighttime serum from the beloved old school brand, Mary Kay. This nourishing facial milk is powered by four plant oils known for their soothing properties.

6. Blossom and Stone CBD with Moon-Charged Rose Quartz, $35 – $60 Source:Blossom and Stone Blossom and Stone’s CBD with Moon-Charged Rose Quartz isn’t your typical CBD oil. Whether you’re in need of body relief, suffer from anxiety, or want to release some tension, the moon-charged oil that is infused with the Rose Quartz energy crystal, is sure to be the pick-me-up your body needs.

7. AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Source:AbsoluteJOI AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 has a 2-in-1 formula that will hydrate your skin while protecting it from the sun. What’s best about this product, it will leave zero white film behind! The tinted sunscreen will blend into your complexion seamlessly.

8. Body

9. Isa Lazo Body Oil, $126 Source:Isa Lazo This lux body oil dries easily while providing major moisturize without the build-up and oily appearance. With lush ingredients like “primrose, blended with the energizing essence of grapefruit seed oil, striking a perfect balance,” as listed on the website, Isa Lazo body oil doubles as the perfect massage oil. It’s no wonder this moisturizing beauty concoction is a celebrity favorite. Other benefits: it calms inflammation, and promotes elasticity to help with stretch marks.

10. The Honey Pot Company, Everyday Herbal-Infused Pantiliners, $8.59 Source:The Honey Pot When mother nature calls, answer with a products from a Black woman. I recently tried The Honey Pot Company’s herbal-infused panty liners at the end of my cycle. You know, that period of time when it’s over but it’s not over. And as soon as you take off your pad, there goes another pair of panties. These liners provide protection while delivering a cooling minty sensation that soothes your lady parts. Pantyliners are also good for catching extra juices like sweat in the warmer months.

11. Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Polish Source:Truly Beauty I was apprehensive about trying out TikTok viral skincare brand, Truly Beauty’s, Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Polish, but it looked like such a fun experiment I had to try it. The body polish comes in rainbow colors but dissolves colorless into your skin while providing deep moisture for an in-shower experience that will leave the bathroom smelling like a unicorn dropped candy by the toilet. The celebrity-loved polish infuses gentle and powerful ingredients such as Acai, Matcha, Rose, and Shea Butter to remove dead skin and grime build up, leaving you with silky smooth warm weather-ready skin!

12. Spongellé’s Spiritual Detox Buffer, $28 Source:Spongellé I had never heard of a Spongellé’s Spiritual Detox Buffer until I received one and I was instantly intrigued by thought of cleansing spiritually while cleansing physically. Spongellé sells a variety os chakra cleaning buffers, but this one is focused on healing through positive affirmations. The pre-soaped buffer lasted for almost two dozen washes while leaving my skin feeling exfoliated. Did I mention it smells delightful?!

13. Skin Buttr Sample Set, $85.00 Source:Radio One Digital The Skin Buttr makes products that fully restore and nourish your skin. Through body butters that moisturize and scrubs that exfoliate, you’re skin will experience top notch treatment. Try both products by investing in the brands’ sample set.

14. Hair

15. African Pride Maximum Hold Edge Styling Wax, $7 Source:African Pride My natural hair doesn’t respond well in the sun to any ole gel product. I need the strong stuff, so I look to styling wax to provide a conditioning and strong hold for my buns, ponytails and edges. African Pride’s Maximum Hold Edge Styling Wax lives up to its name, providing a hold that doesn’t look flaky.

16. Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10, $31.50 Source:Moremo Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 is a concoction of ingredients that will hydrate your hair in record time. As someone who often wears wigs, I try to pack in as much moisture as i can in between braid-downs and gluing moments. Moremo’s Water Treatment smells like it was bottled in the Garden Of Eden while providing a massive dose of moisture to your thirsty strands.

17. CREME OF NATURE | Smoothing & Frizz Control Hair Mask Yogurt, $3.99 Source:Creme of Nature Treat your natural curls to a delectable hair mask that will light your shower up with a sweet aroma. Creme Of Nature’s Smoothing & Frizz Control Hair Mask Yogurt smells so good, you’ll want to eat it. But don’t be greedy, give it to your hair and let it feed off the ingredients like honey, coconut oil, shea butter and yogurt!

18. Marshay Nicole’s Edge Control Source:Marshay Nicole Marshay Nicole’s Edge Control is the gift you didn’t know your edges needed. Whether you’re styling your baby hair, or installing a ponytail, the edge control provides a strong hold with zero flaking.

19. My Black Is Beautiful Blue Ginger Clarifying Shampoo, $11.99 Source:MBIB MBIB’s Blue Ginger collection is a favorite among Black women, including my mom who raved about how fluffy and soft her hair felt after using their Clarifying Shampoo and Balancing Conditioner. According to the MBIB site, this cleansing and moisturizing duo “features antioxidant-rich, blue ginger to gently cleanse and restore moisture, to promote hydrated hair and a healthy scalp.”

20. Aussie Miracle Coils Sulfate-Free Leave-In Stretching Balm with Cocoa Butter, $5.99 Source:S. Lee Merritt/GoFundMe Aussie’s Miracle Coils Sulfate-Free Leave-In Stretching Balm with Cocoa Butter challenges the idea of shrinkage for natural hair. Want to add some length to your twist outs? This leave-in will stretch you curls, giving your hair the length and body it needs.

21. Aussie Miracles Coils Sulfate Free Shampoo, $5.99 Source:Aussie If you’re looking for a shampoo that won’t strip your hair from all the needed nutrients, the Aussie Miracles’ Coils Sulfate Free Shampoo will do the trick. The sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo is also certified PETA cruelty-free, making it a safe option for your curls.

22. Alwayz Pretti Hair Care Source:Talibah Stewart The Alwayz Pretti Stimulating Growth Shampoo, Deep Conditioner, and Growth Serum trifecta can work magic on a woman’s hair. The light-weight shampoo eliminates build-up without stripping your strands of it’s nutrients; the deep conditioner penetrates your hair to restore moisture; and the growth serum protects your hair, sealing it with an added layer of moisture.

23. Makeup

24. Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, $26 Source:Benefit Cosmetics Wearing a fully beat face during the summer just sounds oppressive. But if you’re like me, some lip stick and mascara goes a long way. And this lash goodie goes a long way. Benefit Cosmetics’ BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara lives up to the hype. With their signature brush that creates volume and length. It was also a 2019 Allure Best of Beauty award winner.

25. LORAC PRO Loose Setting Powder Source:Lorac Raise your hand if you have oily skin…We have something in common, but no worries, this summer LORAC to the rescue. LORAC PRO Loose Setting Powder is the perfect loose powder to set your makeup and reduce shine. And it comes in various melanin-favorite shades all the way to cinnamon for darker hues.

26. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look of Love in a Palette, $75 Source:Charlotte Tilbury Glow baby glow! The only makeup palate you need this summer is Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look of Love in a Palette. This palate packs glow that can be used on your eyelids, cheekbones or as a bronzer or highlighter. With gorgeous glistening hues, we’re obsessed over the sparkling beauty must-have.

27. The Lip Bar Playmate LIQUID MATTE, $12.94 Source:The Lip Bar Wear pink roses on your lips with this seductive and summer-friendly matte lipstick by Lip Bar that looks good on every shade of brown. “Playmate” is a flirty color that is perfect for brunch, dinner or any moment out on the town. This long-lasting formula is a Black girl beauty favorite that never goes out of style.

28. LYS Beauty Secure Skin Gripping Serum Primer, $20 Source:LYS Beauty Looking for a primer that lets your skin breathe? (hint: it’s summer, you should be). LYS Beauty’s Secure Skin Gripping Serum Primer doesn’t leave your foundation feeling cakey while “minimizing the look of enlarged pores and brightening the look of hyperpigmentation.”