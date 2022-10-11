The 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Birdman & More

The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF), celebrated its 30th-Anniversary with a sold-out star-studded gala event in Hollywood last week (October 7, 2022) at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

The esteemed group of nine honorees includes: Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams, co-founders of Cash Money Records, who were the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by rapper and producer Polow Da Don and Cash Money’s longtime attorney Vernon Brown; Charlamagne Tha God, entertainment personality, author, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club” accepted the Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award, presented by George “Geo” Cook, brand manager of K-104 Radio/Service Broadcasting; Curtis Symonds, CEO of HBCUGO.TV was the recipient of the Media Icon Award, presented by Yvette Moyo, Co-founder and CEO of Real Men Charities; Geo Bivins, CEO of Port Perry Entertainment accepted the Music Executive Award, presented by Samantha Selolwane, head of promotions for R&B, hip-hop and mix show for RCA Records; Johnnie Walker, founder and CEO of the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME) received the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award, presented by Judge Bevanne Bowers, the first Black female judge appointed in Maui County, Hawaii; Tuma Basa, Director of Black Music and Culture at YouTube accepted the Digital Executive Award, presented by Richelle Cross, CEO and President of Class and Sass Promotions; Sharon Heyward, founder and CEO of The Solutionist LLC and music industry legend (formerly of Perspective, Virgin, and Harmony Records) received the A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award, presented by David C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation; Hank Caldwell, founder and CEO of Expert Fixer and music industry legend (formerly of WEA, SOLAR, Epic, and Death Row Records) accepted The Founders Award, presented by top-selling recording artist Johnny Gill.

The evening event was hosted by DeDe McGuire, the nationally syndicated DeDe In The Morning show and musical entertainment provided by DJ Battlecat. This year’s chairpersons were TT Torrez, Hot 97 Radio and Wayne Barrow, ByStorm Entertainment

After a three-year hiatus, the LLF 30th Anniversary Gala was a memorable ‘homecoming’ of colleagues reconnecting with friends to celebrate a diverse group of honorees that have impacted the music industry all while paying tribute to those who are no longer with us.

Check out some photos from the spectacular event!

The 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Birdman & More was originally published on globalgrind.com