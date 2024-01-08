Teyana Taylor Dropped A Fire New Hair Do – And We Are Obsessed

Teyana Taylor is blazing into the new year with a fire-red pixie cut that has people talking. Rocking two major hair trends HB identified for 2024 – Bold Cuts and Bold Colors – Teyana ate up the girlies with her new hairstyle on January 8.
We are obsessed.
Teyana Taylor premieres rosy red hair on Good Morning America.
Teyana premiered the jaw-dropping cut and style while appearing on Good Morning America. The new “Mary Magdelene” in Sony Pictures’ “The Book of Clarence,” Teyana spoke to GMA about the upcoming film and her exciting role.
“It’s amazing,” Teyana said live about the film produced by Jay Z. “You know it’s a true message; there are a lot of true messages in there that I hope that people really get to see before they judge it. It’s a very, very special film.”
“The Book of Clarence” is a new age tale of a main character, Clarence, living in A.D. 33 Jerusalem, who, amid the popularity of Jesus Christ, claims to be “the new Messiah.” Teyana, her girls, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3, and other VIPs graced the red carpet on January 5 to celebrate the film.
Teyana said she had a natural affinity for the role. She feels that researching and starring in the film brought her “closer to God.”
Teyana has fans seeing red.
Fans could not help but stare at Teyana’s stand-out style and new hair color throughout the GMA segment. She wore a black and white Marc Jacobs relaxed fit set contrasting against her bright red tresses.
Following the press appearance, fans flocked to social media to comment on her debuted ‘do. More than 120K followers liked her post on the fire red style, and more than 1K commented. The cut is courtesy of Brandon “HairByUno” Williams.
“The hair is giving you never miss ,” commented one fan. “Such a vibe, got me wanting to go Red ,” wrote another.
2024 Hair Gallery: 8 Times Teyana Taylor Changed Her Hair And Made Us Gag
While we are loving Teyana’s hair, true fans know this is not her first time switching up her hair game. The “Maybe” artist often uses her hair to reflect her unique personality and creative flair. And sis eats every time!
As we cool off from today’s heat, here are eight times when Teyana changed her hair and made us gag. Whether in braids, a short cut, locs, or a funky up-do, we are here for each of Teyana’s bold hair transformations.
Scroll to see her head-turning style.
1. Fire Engine RedSource:Getty
2. Cinnamon Bob LifeSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor’s bob is giving what it needs to give in a soft cinnamon color. The hue matches her melanin skin perfectly.
3. Curls for the GirliesSource:Getty
Bouncy, flirty, and fun! We love Teyana’s big and bold hair look at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Book of Clarence.” We need to know about the process for this hair. Sis, drop the routine or the flexi-rod products.
4. Funky FlairSource:Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW
Teyana Taylor loves to give a lewk – and make sure her hair fits in with the entire ensemble. Attending the CFDA Awards, she topped off her Christopher John Rogers ‘fit with a funky loc ‘updo and over-the-top accessories.
5. Making WavesSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor looks amazing while wearing soft, long waves parted down the middle to the LA premiere of “The Kardashians.” She paired the wet-and-wavy style with a black and red bodysuit and red shades.
6. Blonde BraidsSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor partied at Art Basel in 2018 in a braided look that remains a trend today. See her long, messy blonde cornrows with wavy ends.
7. Black, Chic, LethalSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor shut down the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black curled pixie cut. She matched the dark hue of her hair with smokey eye shadow and brown lip gloss.
8. Platinum BlondeSource:Getty
It is the platinum blonde for us! Teyana Taylor is proving blonde bombshells have more fun and slay wherever they go.