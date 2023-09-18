Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Through The Years

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I’ve covered many celebrity splits, but Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s separation hurt the most. In my head, I was part of Taylor’s group chat. And through her Instagram photos, I painted the picture of a perfect family with two gorgeous kids, making them quintessential couple goals. Black love, amirite?

Then the rumors started swirling, and the folks began calling Iman a cheater. I checked the group chat, and everything looked normal, so I considered it hearsay. But when the A Thousand and One actress confirmed their split and spoke about the state of their current relationship, I was devastated. Not Black culture’s favorite couple! Jay, you better not get on Beyonce’s nerves because we can’t lose ya’ll too!

Teyana, 32, and Iman, 33, began dating in 2013. We watched their love flourish over social media and celebrated every milestone they created together. The couple had firm boundaries around their relationship, as if they knew oversharing would muddy the foundation. The two share an undeniable bond and a playful energy that are couple goals for those who want to be seen authentically by their partner.

Teyana and Iman grew together both as a union and individually over the last ten years. We’ve watched them get the bag together. The Harlem-bred actress dropped a few albums, retired from the music industry, and transitioned into an award-winning creative director. And while she was showing us the power of the pivot, her husband was winning Dancing with the Stars while dominating the basketball courts. Between those accolades, they had two children, gave us a glimpse of their lives via reality TV, and created beautiful music together.

News of Teyana and Iman’s separation might be a blow to Black love, but it is a testimony to seasons. All seasons – good, bad, and in between – must end. And judging by Teyana’s Instagram post, the end can be beautiful, amicable, and full of love.

Here’s a look at the couple’s relationship over the years.

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Through The Years

