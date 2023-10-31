Listen Live
Tens Across the Board: This Year’s Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes [Gallery]

Published on October 31, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion x Hottieween

It takes a special coin to go all out for Halloween. These celebrities made Halloween a truly lavish one with elaborate prosthetics, details and sets to portray their favorite characters. Check out a gallery of the best 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes inside.

Happy Halloween to these festive celebs! It’s not unusual to see our favorite celebrities decked out in the most luxurious costumes, but this year they all did their BIG one. Celebrities like multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, singer and actress, Keke Palmer, star couple Halle Bailey and DDG, and model Winnie Harlow all took this holiday very seriously. Harlow did a shockingly good impersonation of Katt Williams. She nailed it. Meanwhile, Halle and DDG set the pregnancy rumors aside as they did not one, but two Halloween couple looks. The first was inspired by the film Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac. The second look they debuted today on Halloween, which is our favorite – Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

There were others, who slayed their Halloween looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She executed her Tim Burton-inspired look perfectly, but it wouldn’t be a true Meg Hottieween if she didn’t give fans another flawless anime-inspired look as well. The “Cobra” rapper dressed as “Soul Eater’s” Death the Kid.

Keke Palmer gave us the best mommy and son Frankenstein look with her baby boy, Leo. She also took us back to Disney’s Life Size with her version of Tyra Banks’ enormous barbie character.

Tens across the board.

Check out a gallery of our favorite 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes below:

1. Megan Thee Stallion as ‘Alice in Wonderland’s’ Talking Flowers

Source:Megan Thee Stallion

2. Death Thee Stallion

Source:Megan Thee Stallion

3. Destiny Jones as Left Eye

Source:Destiny Jones

4. Aoki Lee Simmons & Natalia Bryant as B&W Swans

Source:Aoki Lee Simmons

5. Keke Palmer and Her Son Leo as Frankenstein

Source:Keke Palmer

6. Saweetie as Edwards Scissorhands

Source:Saweetie

7. Ciara as Janet Jackson

Source:ciara

8. Ice Spice as Betty Boop

Source:Ice Spice

9. Drake as Ice Spice

Source:NATERERUN

10. Hailey Bieber as ‘Scary Movie’s’ Carmen Electra Character

Source:Hailey Bieber

11. Paris Hilton & Her Son Phoenix as Katy Perry’s Full Family Concert

Source:Paris Hilton

12. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Source:Paris Hilton

13. Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

Source:Kendall Jenner

14. Keke Palmer as Tyra Banks in ‘Life Size’

Source:Keke Palmer

15. North West as Kanye West’s Graduation Bear

Source:Kaasvision

16. Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams

Source:Winnie Harlow

17. Teyana Taylor as Loc Dog

Source:Teyana Taylor

18. Halle Bailey & DDG As ‘Poetic Justice’s’ Justice & Lucky

Source:Halle Bailey

19. Tabitha Brown as Queen Charlotte

Source:Tabitha Brown

20. Halle Bailey & DDG as Whitney & Bobby

Source:Halle Bailey

