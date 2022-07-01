TEASE ME: Celebrating Chloe Bailey’s 24th Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos

Today (July 1), the supremely talented actress and singer Chloe Bailey turns 24!

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey was born and raised in Mableton, Georgia until her family moved to Los Angeles, California. Before moving, she played minor acting roles in The Fighting Tempatations (2003) and Let It Shine (2012). Her father began teaching her and her younger sister Halle to write music at the young ages of ten and eight, respectively. This spawned their YouTube channel three years later. The duo’s first video was a cover of their mentor Beyonce‘s hit song ‘Best Thing I Never Had.’ After gaining notoriety from their covers, the sisters made their talk show debut when they appeared on The Ellen Show in April 2012.

Chloe x Halle eventually went on to sign to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label. They subsequently released the EP Sugar Symphony (2016) and the mixtape The Two of Us (2017). After garnering more prominence from their starring roles in the sitcom Grown-ish (Chloe played the character Jazlyn “Jazz” Forster), the two released their debut album, ‘The Kids Are Alright‘ in 2018. The album earned them two Grammy nominations including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. They got three more Grammy nominations (Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B song for ‘Do It’, Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Wonder What She Thinks of Me’) with their second album ‘Ungodly Hour,’ which was released in 2020. ‘Do It’ became the duo’s first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

After the success she experienced with her sister, Chloe announced the release of her debut solo single, ‘Have Mercy‘ as the lead single off her upcoming debut solo studio album. She performed the hit track at the main show of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. ‘Have Mercy’ was nominated for three categories at the 53rd NAACP Awards including Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song. In April of this year, she released ‘Treat Me,’ the second single off of her upcoming album, which received positive reviews.

Chloe has been publicly been very vocal with her support of mental health awareness and body positivity. She spoke on how it took her a while to accept her body and be confident in it. We’re glad she did because she has provided us with a whole lot of flawless photos of her loving herself and her body. To celebrate her 24th birthday, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos of her!

