Since making his film debut in 1998 with the Angela Bassett-led classic How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Taye Diggs has embarked on an illustrious acting career in movies, television and even theater.

Although he’s previously played funny characters in the past with projects like Malibu’s Most Wanted and Opening Night, the 50-year-old Hollywood star has recently found newfound success on social media as TikTok’s favorite new comedian.

Diggs is currently taking TikTok by storm by making outlandishly goofy videos that are literally about just having pure fun. Unlike fellow celebrities like Jason Derulo that’ve been criticized for being corny, the reactions have been completely opposite for “tiktoktaye.” Since joining last week with a very DIY rendition of Jaden Smith’s song “ICON” (seen above), Diggs has garnered over 400,000 followers, 2.4 million likes, and views-per-video that range from close to 500,000 to over 4 million.

The randomness of his TikToks are what seem to be the core of his appeal. In one video, he’s simply driving in his car while singing a made-up tune that goes, “Sometimes when I’m driving by myself in my car I’ll make myself laugh.” In between words, he literally starts doing just that with an exaggerated laugh that could easily confuse any bystander into thinking he’s having a mental breakdown. On another occasion, he’s rocking a bucket hat and Biggie sweatshirt while salsa dancing, singing inaudibly off-key and clearly running out of breath.

Take a look below at some of the many people enjoying Taye Diggs embracing his comedic side on TikTok with unfiltered, unabashed and irresistibly entertaining videos that we’re sure will become more hilarious as he gets further acclimated with the popular video-sharing platform:

Taye Diggs Has Become An Overnight Viral Star On TikTok was originally published on blackamericaweb.com