T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach’s Exes Are Reportedly Dating Each Other Now, And X Users Have Thoughts

the tea about their salacious love affair and open up about how their lives have been rocked by the cheating scandal that got them both removed from the ABC News lineup earlier this year.

But, really, nobody seems to care about that—because everybody’s far too busy talking about reports that Holmes and Robach’s spurned ex-spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are now dating each other.

That’s right, good people, the Holmes/Robach saga has officially become a poorly-written rom-com.

According to People, sources are saying that Fiebig and Shue “bonded over their shared experience of splitting from their partners when Robach and Holmes found love with one another.”

Seriously, was this not an episode of Friends or Seinfeld? Right now, an aspiring showrunner is hearing this story and subsequently working on a reality TV show to pitch to Netflix. Tyler Perry is about to have a field day (except there won’t be any dark-skinned villains in this cast).

While Fiebig and Shue’s alleged relationship hasn’t been confirmed by anyone actually involved, most people on social media appear to be supportive of Fiebig and Shue’s reported courtship. At the very least, it’ll make for a very juicy “how I met my significant other” story.

Again, we’re still waiting to find out if the rumors swirling (no pun intended) around the internet are true. But if they are true, good luck to the new couple who were old couples in partnership with the people who are now the other new couple.

Yeah, this is all very confusing.

People on X are already buzzing about it. Here are some of the best responses:

