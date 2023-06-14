SYBILS BIRTHDAY SHOUT OUTS

Gunna, 30

Boy George, 62

Freddie Gibbs, 41

Yasmine Bleeth, 55 (Baywatch)

Faizon Love, 55

Marla Gibbs, 92 (Florence on The Jeffersons, 227)

REMEMBERING

Alois Alzheimer (Psychiatrist and neuropathologist who identified first case of dementia)

The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Conservative Super PAC — New York’s Top Cop Quits — Nonbinary Actors Win Tony Awards appeared first on Black America Web.

1. Conservative Super PAC: Time is Now to Move On from Donald Trump Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The move away from Donald Trump by Republicans appears to be gathering steam. Some politicians running against Trump for the Republican nomination for president are pulling away. In a recent town hall appearance on CNN, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie came out swinging, calling his once-and-current opponent, “angry,” “vengeful” and an example of “vanity run amok.” Now, the political arm of an organization funded by conservative billionaire Charles Koch has produced a series of digital political ads, directed at Donald Trump.

2. Keechant Sewell, New York’s Top Cop, Quits Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: New York City’s police commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down after 18 months. Sewell, 51, was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2022, after being appointed by Mayor Eric Adams. According to department data, during Sewell’s tenure, the Big Apple saw a drop in shootings despite an overall uptick in crime in the five boroughs. Almost immediately after taking office, Adams hired former NYPD Chief of Department Phillip Banks as his deputy mayor for public safety, which sources say somewhat diminished Sewell’s authority. Banks has been holding weekly public briefings on crime, often without Sewell in attendance. Sources close to the NYPD say Sewell’s relationship with City Hall seemed to sour in recent months. Others say Sewell’s hands were tied on what she could and could not do. Mayor Adams, a former police captain, is infamous for micromanaging the NYPD since taking office.

3. The Importance of Early Detection: Screening for Bowel Cancer in African Americans Source:Getty What You Need to Know: What is Bowel Cancer? Bowel cancer starts in the rectum or colon. It often begins as polyps that, when caught early, can be removed before advancing to more serious forms of the disease that can be life-threatening. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, over 150,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year. Over 50,000 will die from it. However, with regular screening and removal of polyps and abnormal cells, bowel cancer is often preventable.

4. Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee Become First Openly Nonbinary Actors to Win Tony Awards Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: Sunday night’s 2023 Tony Awards ceremony awarded two nonbinary folks Tonys. Both actors use they/them pronouns. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Newell became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award for an actor in a featured role in a musical. This was for their role in “Shucked.” J. Harrison Ghee became the second ever openly nonbinary actor to win a Tony with their leading role in a musical, “Some Like it Hot.” “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer nonbinary fat Black lil’ baby from Massachusetts,” they continued. “To anyone that thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”