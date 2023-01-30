HomeArts & Entertainment

Sybil Wilkes 'What You Need To Know' Black-on-Black Crime Exposed — Meet Tyre Nichols On My Own Terms — NO MORE.

Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail

Source: REACH Media / Reach Media


 

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON MONDAY, JANUARY 30TH, 2023

 

WATCH BELOW

 

 

 

1. Black-on-Black Crime Exposed in the Worst Way

What You Need to Know:

 

It all started about 8 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, when Tyre Nichols was stopped by Memphis Police for what was described as driving recklessly.  Video released Friday night indicated there were two violent confrontations between the 29-year-old man and five policemen, who, like their subject, were Black. The attack reportedly ended just within shouting distance from his mother’s home. Following the violent attacks, officials say Nichols complained about shortness of breath. Three days later, on January 10, Tyre Nichols died.

2.  I Want to Meet Tyre Nichols On My Own Terms

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

I should have only met Tyre Nichols if we bumped elbows in Memphis.

I wasn’t aware of Tyre Nichols until Coy Malone, our Social Justice Correspondent, broke the story. But, even then, I stopped at the title when the words ” human piñata” did breach my gaze, because I did not want to acquaint Tyre Nichols with a human piñata.

3. FDA’s Advisers Back Plan to Simplify COVID-19 Vaccinations

What You Need to Know:

 The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.

 The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year boosters for most Americans — and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe.

4. Please. God, I’m Begging. NO MORE

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Tyre Nichols complied. 

Officers had his car surrounded and pulled him out of the car. I’m not sure how he could have turned over with police boots at every angle. 

When Tyre was tased and assaulted while being compliant, he got up and ran. To be honest, I would have too. 

Hearing this man calling for his mother and then gagging for his life crushed my soul. I had to turn my head away from this video, cover my eyes, and even cry a few times. 

5. PROMISES OF GOD

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

What is a PROMISE? A promise is an assurance that a particular thing will happen.  God’s promises in the Bible are just that.  If He said He is going to do something, it IS going to happen. You can take that to the bank. God is perfect. He never lies and His words never change or return void. 

    • Close