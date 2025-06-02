Suge Knight Addresses Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial: “Tell The Real Truth, And Bring Everybody Accountable”

As we enter the fourth week of Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering case, many of Diddy’s former acquaintances have been put on the stand, and now one of his biggest enemies is speaking out. many of Diddy’s former acquaintances have been put on the stand, and now one of his biggest enemies is speaking out.

Suge Knight spoke to ABC News , and despite the two being on opposite sides and catalysts behind the decades-old East Coast-West Coast beef, he’s not putting all the blame on Diddy for his sexual behaviors, claiming others were involved but falling short of naming anyone.

“If you’re going to make Puffy answer, make everyone answer,” Knight began.

“Change the theme of the culture of the problems in Hip-Hop.

I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth. Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable.”

Knight adds that Diddy’s freak offs may have become public knowledge in 2023 due to Cassie’s lawsuit , but they had been happening long before and were an open secret in the Hip-Hop world.

“Everybody knew that,” Knight said. “Puffy didn’t just pop in the industry and say, ‘hey, I want to have sex with everybody.’ I mean, we don’t have enough time to name all the names.”

Knight, who’s currently serving a 28-year sentence for a fatal hit and run in 2015, has been mentioned 50 times in Diddy’s trial.

Most recently, he was a topic of discussion when Diddy’s former assistant Capricorn Clark took the stand. She revealed that once Diddy found out that she used to work for Knight, her new boss told her he’d kill her if anything sketchy happened.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo pressed Clark on why she’d continue to work for someone who was allegedly so dangerous, but Knight points out that it’s because of how much power Diddy had.

“A lot of people might say, well, Capricorn could have did anything else she wanted to do. She did try,” Knight said. “If you go get a job at Universal and Puffy makes a phone call, you’re not getting that job. If you go get a job at a counter agency or in the movie business and Puff make that call, your career is over.”

Knight advises that he take the stand to tell the truth and take a plea deal, which he already turned down ahead of the trial

Knight said he felt bad for Clark and applauded her for her ambition and desire to succeed in the entertainment industry.Even with their long-standing beef, Knight doesn’t think prosecutors should take “Puffy and lock him up and throw away the key,” because he thinks he can “do so much good right now.”Knight also turned heads recently during another phone interview with Piers Morgan, where he claimed Diddy and Ray J were romantically involved. “Ray J and Puffy was definitely lovers,” Knight claimed. “Puffy allegedly gave him $10 million dollars to put out an album about the two brothers loving each other.”