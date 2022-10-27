105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon Prime Video will debut horror and thriller film “Run Sweetheart Run” just in time for Halloween. Check out a gallery of the film’s beautiful and talented star Ella Balinska inside.

The thrilling movie, which originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Betsy Brandt, Lamar Johnson and Dayo Okeniyi.

The official movie description:

After what begins as dinner with a client, a single mom finds herself hunted by a monstrous and seemingly unstoppable assailant.

The film is directed by Shana Feste under Blumhouse Productions, Automatik Entertainment and Quiet Girl Productions. The film is derived from a screenplay written by Feste, Keith Josef Adkins and Kellee Terrell.

Balinska stars in the film as Cherie, the single mom who’s attempting to flee from the haunting dinner date. Ella Balinska is an English actress known for starring in the action comedy film “Charlie’s Angels” and the Netflix original series “Resident Evil.”

Balinska is a star on the rise, who has already amassed over 500k follower on Instagram. The beautiful actress is full of talents. She spends her free time curating the vibes at enterttanment’s hottest events. Baslinska was recently hired to DJ a Veuve Clicquot party filled with art, music and the iconic and beloved champagne.

The rising star captivates the big screen and the front of magazines. Fans should expect to see more of Ella Balinska in the years to come.

Be sure to watch “Run Sweetheart Run” on Amazon Prime Video Friday, Oct. 28th.

Check out a gallery of Ella Balinska’s most stunning photos below:

Stunning Photos Of “Run Sweetheart Run” Star Ella Balinska was originally published on globalgrind.com