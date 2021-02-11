Star Wars Gives Muscle-Bound MAGA-Loving Bigot Gina Carano The Boot, Twitter Says FINALLY

Give someone enough rope, and they will eventually hang themselves with it. Lucasfilm gave Gina Carano time to clean up her act, but the MAGA was too strong with this one.
Wednesday evening. (Feb.10) Disney announced it was booting Carano from a galaxy far, far, away. The former MMA fighter turned actress played Cara Dune in the Disney+ original Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. In a statement sent to The Verge, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”
Carono was also dropped as a client by UTA, THR reports. The publication also revealed that Lucasfilm was itching for a chance to get rid of her and according to a source with knowledge of the studio’s thinking revealed: “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.”
Sources revealed to THR that Disney had plans of giving her own spinoff show but immediately scrapped the idea due to some extremely problematic tweets she let fly in November.
Welp.
Despite fighting on the side of good in The Mandalorian, Carano didn’t hide her love for the MAGAside at all on social media. She would regularly express her anti-masking views, spew ridiculous Q’Anon conspiracy theories, was transphobic and believed systemic racism was as real as the force. Fans have been calling for her firing for a long time, but Star Wars wouldn’t eject her from the starfighter until yesterday.
So what was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back? Carano shared Nazi propaganda on her gram.
https://twitter.com/DinsDarksaber/status/1359547737453207555?s=20
The Lucasfilm spokesperson said the company denounced her social media antics tell The Verge, “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
Carano made it loud and clear who she was. In September, she listed “beep / bop / boop” as her pronouns in her Twitter bio, which earned her the designation of being transphobic. She would later take it down after having a conversation with The Mandalorian’s lead star Pedro Pascal.
Following the news announcement, Star Wars fans took to Twitter to rejoice in her removal from the show. While, of course, MAGA land is defending her. Let’s put it this way; if Donald Trump Jr. got your back, you know you did something terribly wrong.
You can peep the reactions to her firing in the gallery below.
1.
all the Star Wars dudebros complaining that Gina Carano has a right to be a bigot but when John Boyega talked about Star Wars and Hollywood being racist suddenly it’s “actors should stick to acting”— nadia! ☾ (@avqlons) February 11, 2021
2.
3.
I feel like if you can greatly reduce Kelly Marie Tran’s role in Star Wars bc toxic fanboys didn’t like her you can write off Gina Carano for literally being a bigot— Kels ☆ (@Kelseyummm) February 10, 2021
4.
Filming the destruction of Gina Carano’s short acting career pic.twitter.com/wbNNdvJmCA— Mars. (@MarsinCharge) February 11, 2021
5.
It's ok guys..they Recast... #GinaCarano #CaraDune pic.twitter.com/yeEB29GaIa— Spyke 🍺👾 (@spyke6x) February 11, 2021
6.
Twitter: they fired Gina Carano from #TheMandalorian— zama (@billyzama) February 11, 2021
7.
It’s just ironic to me that the group of people who are currently screaming “Say no to cancel culture” were burning Nike items they bought & cheering for Colin Kaepernick being cancelled from the NFL...#GinaCarano #GINACARANOISFIRED pic.twitter.com/3jEtqwM4jd— GingaNinja (@GingaNi59427142) February 11, 2021
8.
Side note on #GinaCarano:— Ben Amey (@BenOffTV) February 11, 2021
I work in PR. A major company doesn't use a word like "abhorrent" unless someone high up is ROYALLY pissed off. That word can end a person's whole career. And coming from Disney, and the fact that her talent agency dropped her, it just might have.
9.
#TheMandalorian is going through a rough patch today!— Filipe Torres (@immatower) February 11, 2021
Having to share #PedroPascal with #HBOMax? Where he'll be able to show his face in all of its glory?! Damn... #TheLastOfUs
And #GinaCarano should've been fired a long time ago! Good riddance! pic.twitter.com/snHRQRG8Pb
10.
I'm really sad that Gina Carano is so bewildered she thinks that Republicans are being treated like Nazis, rather than the sad truth that Republicans are ACTING like Nazis and doing so with a horde of white supremacist groups and people who consider themselves to be neo-Nazis.— Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 11, 2021
11.
Idea: Let Gina Carano fight Joss Whedon and the winner gets their job back?— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 11, 2021
12.
Words have consequences. My Grandfather helped liberate the Beuchenwald Concentration Camp in WWII. How dare she a rich privileged Conservative White Woman compare herself to the Jewish people and other minorities living in Nazi Germany. Firing #GinaCarano was justified! https://t.co/MDfmmgyzX6— drewbanger (@drewshave) February 11, 2021
13.
.@ginacarano LEAKED SCRIPT FOR SEASON 3 OF THE MANDALORIAN! #GinaCarano #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/P5H0mOntgw— Lord Ashton II: This Time It’s Personal 💙 (@Gridlad2) February 11, 2021
14.
Gina Carano was fired for comparing people who live in present day to Nazis. If that's the new standard for firing people, then I would expect A LOT more people to get fired.— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 11, 2021
15.
How we cancelled her? She canceled herself. #GinaCarano pic.twitter.com/Z89kJzpiwW— The Blerd Tea 🍵✨ (@TheBlerdTea) February 11, 2021