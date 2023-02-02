Staff Picks: Beyoncé Leads Our 2023 Grammy Awards Predictions

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is three days away. The 2023 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, recognizing the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year. Check out our staff predictions for selected categories of interest inside.

The annual Grammy Awards chooses the best of music throughout the eligible year from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2022. The nominations were first announced on Nov. 14, 2022, and there is a lot of hot talent to choose from.

Artist Beyoncé and her album Renaissance lead the nominations list with several awards mentioned. Other notable nominees are listed in various categories including Adele, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. There is also an impressive group of artists and entertainers, who were nominated for the first time this year like Latto, Viola Davis, Muni Long, and GloRilla.

While there are some wonderful and skilled artists who make up the 2023 Grammy nominations list, there can only be one winner per category. The Global Grind staff made our predictions for the Grammys this year, and let’s just saying we’re mostly rooting for BEYONCÉ and everybody Black.

Some of these categories were tough to make one selection, but ultimately, we used our spidey senses and keen music intuition to choose the absolute best and most deserving winners. There are a few categories where our choices may shock you. We sometimes chose the underdog, because this staff has faith of a mustard seed and that’s all you need.

Check out the full 2023 Grammy Awards nominations list here.

These are our 65th Annual Grammy Awards predictions below:

