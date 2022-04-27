LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Oh My God! Ja-Breaker! Full Extension!

That’s just some of the reaction from the crowd, commentators, and NBA Fans all over the world when Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant posterized Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley in Game 5 of their matchup in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Morant, who just won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award soared over Beasley in a dunk that some are calling the greatest in NBA playoffs history.

That’s a lot of History

What about Kareem Abdul Jabbar getting dunked on by “Dr. J” Julius Erving in the 1980 finals? Michael Jordan has classic dunks over the Knicks during their rivalry in the 1990s. Remember to win former star Baron Davis brought the house down when he destroyed Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko, leading the “We Believe” Golden State Warriors to an upset victory?

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

There are plenty of dunks to choose from when selecting the greatest playoff dunks in NBA History. Our friends at the Some Dude Podcast asked the opinion of some other dudes and their listeners, and here’s what powerful dunks made the list. In no particular order, of course.

Make sure you subscribe to Some Dude … Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Some Dude’s List Of The Best Dunks In NBA Playoff History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com