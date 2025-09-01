Listen Live
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

Published on September 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Snoop Dogg is now responding to all the backlash he received last week regarding his anti-LGBTQ comments about a Disney movie.

The West Coast legend appeared in the comment section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, where TS Madison criticized his comments during a recent episode of TMZ Live.

Now, he has apologized and is open to learning more about the LGBTQ community.

Related Stories

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop said. “All my gay friends [know] what’s up they been calling me with love my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old … teach me how to learn I’m not perfect.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter is now claiming that the apology is “fake” and wasn’t even written by him. His team is unsure who did.

It all began when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast and shared with the host the story of the time he took his grandson to see Lightyear. The movie features Uzo Aduba, who plays Alisha Hawthorne, a lesbian character. In one scene, it shows her having a kid, so Snoop’s grandson asked him how two women could do that.

“I didn’t come here for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” Snoop said, explaining he wasn’t equipped to educate his grandson.

“So it’s like, f-ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he continued. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He adds, “It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop wasn’t alone with his takeaway because, upon the film’s release in 2022, it wasn’t shown in other countries due to its view on same-sex marriages, and a scene with a same-sex kiss was initially cut before more controversy led to it being re-added.

Now that Snoop has apologized, see how social media is reacting.

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

News

Several Texas Dems Spend Night In Chamber With Rep. Nicole Collier

News

Op-Ed: Marjorie Taylor Greene And Megyn Kelly Are Clearly Obsessed With Jasmine Crockett

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close