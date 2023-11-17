105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary West Coast rapper is apparently cutting ties with the devil’s lettuce and took to social media to reveal the news.

Atop a dramatic black and white photo of him, the message reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time,” he told his 82 million Instagram followers in the caption.

He doubled down in the caption, “I’m giving up smoke.”

Snoop didn’t provide any other reason as to why he’s giving up weed or if it might just be a break. However, it’s worth mentioning that given his repeated use of the word “smoke” it could mean he’ll be switching to edibles, or this whole thing may be some gimmick connected to a product launch.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is littered with hot takes, assuming it’s some joke or wondering how Snoop will change now that he’s quit weed.

Others are not willing to give up the vice, but in a turn of events, Meek Mill is ready to follow in the fellow rapper’s footsteps, citing how weed has changed lately and its potential health risks.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!” he tweeted.

Social media is unsure what Snoop will do once the smoke clears, but see the reactions below.

Snoop Dogg Announces He’s Quitting Weed, Social Media Not Convinced was originally published on cassiuslife.com