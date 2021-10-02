“Sneaky Link” may be the phrase of the day, but for decades, artists have been dedicating records to their undercover significant other. In Hip-Hop to R&B, there are scores of songs highlighting a hidden romance.

Most recently, the track “Sneaky Link” by Hxllywood ft. Glizzy G has been heating up across the web. A certified smash on TikTok, song’s official video has amassed millions of YouTube views since its release in early May. A remix vido, featuring Soulja Boy and Kayla Nicole, was released on October 1st.

For music fans looking to bulk up their music collection, or for folks spending time with that secret lover, we offer this – The Sneaky Link Playlist: A collection of unforgettable side-peace anthems carefully curated for your next rendezvous.

Peep the gallery below.

Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com