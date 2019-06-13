CLOSE
Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

Posted June 13, 2019

 

It’s hard to not stan Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Ever since Sister, Sister premiered in April 1994, she’s captured the hearts of millions of viewers with her relatable characters and comedic timing.

Of course, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley had a lot to do with her success as well. But when Sister, Sister came to an end in 1999, Tia continued the sitcom route, rolling solo for some memorable T.V. characters.

From 2006 to 2012, Tia played Melanie, the medical student who gave up some major dreams to support her athlete boyfriend in The Game. In 2013, Tia played stepmom to three kids in the Nickelodeon sitcom Instant Mom, which lasted three seasons.

Now, Tia is taking on motherhood once again in the upcoming Netflix show Family Reunion, starring Loretta Devine.


 

Clearly, Ms. Mowry-Hardrick’s sitcom takeover isn’t over.

To watch her grow from a typical teenager to a beautiful mother didn’t come without wardrobe changes either.

From 90s flair to 2000s nostalgia, scroll down for some of Tia’s most flashy looks as one of sitcom’s reigning queens.

1. Frizzy hair greatness (1994)

Frizzy hair greatness (1994) Source:Getty

2. Sista, SISTAAA! (1996)

Sista, SISTAAA! (1996) Source:Getty

3. All apart of The Game (2007)

All apart of The Game (2007) Source:Getty

4. Halle Berryyyy, Halle Berry (2008)

Halle Berryyyy, Halle Berry (2008) Source:Getty

5. Pregnant beauty (2011)

Pregnant beauty (2011) Source:Getty

6. Gorg (2012)

Gorg (2012) Source:Getty

7. Kissed by the sun (2013)

Kissed by the sun (2013) Source:Getty

8. Out with bae (2014)

Out with bae (2014) Source:Getty

9. Mommy duties (2015)

Mommy duties (2015) Source:Getty

10. Still here for sis (2015)

Still here for sis (2015) Source:Getty

11. Hitting the red carpet (2016)

Hitting the red carpet (2016) Source:Getty

12. Forever boo with child number two (2018)

Forever boo with child number two (2018) Source:Getty

13. Still killin’ em (2019)

Still killin' em (2019) Source:Splash News
