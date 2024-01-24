Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

When you’ve been in the public eye for over two decades and counting, it’s a given that you may rack up a few lovers along the way. Sure, everyone can’t have the longstanding bond that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have shared as dual superstars for an unwavering 20-plus years — the events of LEMONADE and the new revelations in Hov’s latest track, “I Want You Forever,” notwithstanding — it’s always been understood that, for the rest of us, sometimes it’s just best to move on.

We say all that to build ourselves up to breaking down the dynamic dating history of veteran rapper/actor Common. The 51-year-old Chicago native has been a hitmaker on the Billboard charts since the release of his debut LP, Can I Borrow a Dollar?, back in 1992. He made a turn in Hollywood a decade later with a small role in the 2002 Black household classic, Brown Sugar, going on to star in bigger roles like Smokin’ Aces alongside Alicia Keys (2006), big budget franchise films like Terminator Salvation (2009), leading man roles like Just Wright (2010) and most recently the 2023 ensemble cast satirical comedy, Fool’s Paradise; directorial debut of Charlie Day, one of the late Ray Liotta’s final films.

With all that on paper, the Oscar-winning emcee seems like a catch in terms of dating. Ironically enough, he appears to be currently linked to a fellow Academy Award recipient — an EGOT at that! — the multitalented Jennifer Hudson. After years of keeping things on the low, the pair made a “coy” appearance together on her namesake talk show to kinda-sorta, almost-certainly confirm the relationship.

Take a look below to see what we mean:

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson And Common Dating Rumors Have The Whole Internet Buzzing

While they sure do make for a compatible couple, especially with Common being one Tony Award away from EGOT status himself, some people couldn’t help but bring up his infamous history of being a bit of a serial dater. Publicly at that.

It all started with his Soulquarian “work wife” of sorts, the majestic neo soul queen Erykah Badu:

…then came a young Taraji P. Henson once he officially crossed over onto Hollywood:

…he later embraced his “sporty side” by dating Serena Williams:

….and did it for the people by dating beloved political analyst, Angela Rye:

…and just before Jennifer, went on a brief “comedy tour” by embarking on a (yet again) public relationship with comedic actress Tiffany Haddish:

Is history repeating itself with J-Hud? Should Common have the freedom to date at his own pace, with a devilish grin along the way? Do we as a public have any agency over minding business that doesn’t mind us back? Can we at least get a lip-lock confirmation?!

At the end of the day, we wish all the best for Jennifer Hudson and Common in their new(ish) journey together as a couple. Do you agree? Take a look below at what social media is saying on the subject:

Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com